Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula takes special leave amid corruption probe

Mapisa-Nqakula says she has not been informed of any intentions of her arrest.

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has taken a special leave from her position amid the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations against her.

“Given the seriousness of the allegations and the attendant extensive media speculation, I have decided to take special leave from my position as Speaker of the National Assembly, effective immediately. This decision has been communicated to the Secretary of Parliament and to the President of the Republic in his capacity as Head of State,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

“I have also communicated my decision to take special leave to my Movement the African National Congress.

“I hope this statement clarifies my position, reaffirms my commitment to upholding the integrity of my office, and demonstrates my full cooperation with the legal process.”

Mapisa-Nqakula’s decision comes after the Hawks, acting on behalf of the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA’s) Investigative Directorate (ID), raided her Johannesburg home on Tuesday.

This is amid an investigation into allegations that she received and solicited at least R2.3 million from a former military contractor during her tenure as defence minister.

Mapisa-Nqakula was expected to lead a multi-party delegation from Parliament to the 148th Session of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly taking place in Geneva, Switzerland. However, that has also been shelved.

“This decision by myself is meant to protect the integrity of Parliament and ensure its sacred duty and its name continue unblemished,” said Mapisa-Nqakula.

She assured South Africans that she was willing to cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies on any matter that may arise, further clarifying she had not been informed of any decision on her reported imminent arrest.

“I wish to place it on record, that while the Investigative Directorate of the National Prosecution Authority conducted a search and seizure at my residence, there has been no formal notification of an arrest warrant or communication regarding an imminent arrest for me, neither to me nor my legal team,” she said.

“My lawyers have, however, proactively informed the National Prosecution Authority of my readiness to comply and cooperate should the need arise.”