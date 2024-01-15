Limpopo mourns deaths of ANC supporters in bus crash

The ANC has called on law enforcement agencies to fast-track investigations into the exact cause of the accident.

Limpopo health MEC Phophi Ramathuba, forensic pathology experts and members of the SA Police Service spent Sunday meeting families of ANC supporters who died in a bus accident that claimed five lives on the R71 road near Magobaskloof on Saturday.

The department said the accident happened when ANC members and supporters were travelling in three buses to the ANC January 8th statement rally in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, celebrating the ruling party’s 112th anniversary.

Preliminary accident reports say the buses were travelling in a convoy when the third one hit the second at the rear and lost control before falling down into a gorge, injuring 35 people, while 19 escaped with minor injuries.

The aim of Sunday’s meeting was to provide support as experts commenced with the process to identify the bodies of the deceased.

Ramathuba and some Limpopo ANC leaders – including Mopani mayor and Norman Mashabane ANC regional chair Pule Shayi, transport and community safety MEC Florence Radzilane, Limpopo ANC Youth League provincial chair Tony Rachoene and Molemole mayor Edward Paya and – led by premier Stanley Mathabatha, left the ANC rally to attend to the accident scene.

ANC provincial spokesperson Jimmy Machaka called on law enforcement agencies to fast-track investigations into the exact cause of the accident.

Rachoene said the Limpopo ANC would work with the families and all the other stakeholders to ensure the deceased are afforded a proper send-off.

Details about who will fund the funerals were not provided.