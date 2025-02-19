WATCH: 'Zuma-Sambudla cannot be “treated differently even if Zuma is her father' - Mpofu

Zuma-Sambudla shared posts on X, constituting a direct violation of the MK party’s disciplinary code of conduct.

MK party member Dali Mpofu said former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, cannot be “treated differently” even though her father is the leader of the party.

Zuma-Sambudla landed in hot water last week after she unleashed a tirade of remarks, many of which contained explicit language in reaction to social media posts praising MK Party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu.

In one of the X posts, Zuma-Sambudla claimed Shivambu was the “worst thing that happened to MK”.

This led to party leader Zuma threatening to terminate her membership if she did not apologise.

Apologies

In the initial apology, Zuma-Sambudla apologised to the MK party but failed to mention Shivambu.

However, three days later, she issued another apology to Shivambu.

“To the secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, my comrade, Floyd Shivambu, President Jacob Zuma, party members, supporters, and the people of South Africa; I sincerely apologise for my recent public posts on X, which have caused offence, division, and disruption within the uMkhonto weSizwe Party and beyond,” Zuma-Sambudla said.

Watch Dali Mpofu speaking about the disciplinary process of Duduzile-Sambudla Zuma

This is strange.Despite MKP Pres Jacob Zuma’s office saying his daughter Duduzile will face a disciplinary process after apologising for attacking Floyd Shivambu,the DC chair Adv Mpofu says the matter hasn’t been referred to them yet. #FaceTheNation pic.twitter.com/5FXDOMVbxk — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) February 18, 2025

ALSO READ: Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla issues public apology to Floyd Shivambu

Disciplinary action

The MK party said after Zuma-Sambudla apologised, she would face disciplinary action.

MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela at the time said: “These posts are insulting towards the secretary-general of uMkhonto weSizwe Party, constituting a direct violation of the party’s disciplinary code of conduct.

“Following this, an internal disciplinary process will be initiated in accordance with the uMkhonto weSizwe party constitution, code of conduct and all relevant prescripts, the party’s national spokesperson. No member, regardless of position, is above the constitution of uMkhonto weSizwe.”

MK party response

The Citizen has contacted Ndhlela for details of the internal disciplinary process. Once received, this information will be added to the story.

However, Mpofu said he could not “prejudge” the disciplinary process of Zuma-Sambudla.

“I cannot prejudge the issue before it comes to us. But what I know is that whatever would’ve provoked the president’s office to issue a statement means there was a concern. So, but the time it comes a complaint from a member, any member is free to complain by the way, or being referred to by the high structures, either way, we will deal with it like any other member.”

‘No special rules’

Mpofu said there are no “special rules” for members of the MK party, including Zuma-Sambudla.

“We cannot treat her (Zuma-Sambudla) differently by changing the rules. For example, jumping in before the processes have happened. She must be treated like any other member.

“I think that if anybody is watching this, you can be sure that former president Zuma has made it clear that there are no members that are going to be treated differently,” Mpofu said.

Terrorism charges

Zuma-Sambudla is already facing charges under the Protection of Constitutional Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Act (POCDATARA) and incitement to commit violence with social media posts during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

Zuma’s daughter was released on a warning after appearing in the Durban Magistrate’s Court earlier this month.

The case has been transferred to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban, where she will appear on 20 March.

The charges follow a criminal case opened by Forensics for Justice’s Paul O’Sullivan, who provided the police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) with a detailed forensic report documenting every tweet Zuma-Sambudla sent during the riots.

More than 350 people were killed during the July 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

It is alleged the anarchy was triggered by Zuma’s arrest, who was in contempt of a Constitutional Court order.

ALSO READ: More trouble for Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla as her father steps in