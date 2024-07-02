Analysts poke holes in some of Ramaphosa’s appointments

DA and ANC ministers appointed by Ramaphosa face scrutiny over qualifications and policy alignment challenges.

The seventh administration is made up of Cabinet ministers predominantly from the ANC and DA. The DA was the first party to agree to a government of national unity when the ANC did not get an outright majority in the general election.

The appointment of the ministers and their deputies was President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision. But political analysts criticised how these decisions were made.

Political analyst Sandile Swana said there must be stricter criteria in appointing Cabinet ministers.

Minimum qualifications

“Anybody who is holding public office should have the minimum qualifications so they know all the laws relevant to their portfolio.”

He said: “It will be better if the legislature makes laws through the [Electoral Commission of SA] and other structures so that people who are taking responsible positions, including Cabinet posts, must be appointed based on rational and verifiable criteria, not just unknown and mysterious reasons including corruption and pursuing personal political agendas, like being protected from the consequences of the Phala Phala farm scandal.”

John Molepo of North-West University School of Government Studies said aside from looking at the qualifications and skills the ministers have, the other factor the president takes into consideration is “alignment and understanding of the policy directives or the ideology of a political party.

For example, from the ANC, he would want people who understand the agenda of the ANC.” Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the president kept posts he regards as strategic.

“It is clear the ANC think that the positions they gave to DA are not powerful. They think the ones they hold are powerful, like international relations, finance and the security cluster.”

However, he recognised that the pressures involved in a government of national unity pushed the president into a corner. He said these appointments will have implications because the DA and ANC have opposing policies.

An example was basic education “which is complex because of our past. Apartheid was about unevenness and a separation of skills and development and the DA is a liberal party. How is it going to appreciate history?

“And they hold the view that one of the reasons for the backlog in basic education is because of the relationship the ANC has with trade unions.

“How will the DA respond to the demands that trade unions make? Will they remove some of the rights that the trade unions have?”

Swana said departments could fail when the wrong people are chosen to head them.

“If you are not well trained you will not understand the most basic aspects and therefore you will be incapable of fulfilling your duties.

“Even when competent, well educated people try to inform you, because your knowledge base and training is of a low level, you will not be able to understand what they are trying to tell you.”