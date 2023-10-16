Charges laid against man who threatened SA Muslims

The man who has been named in the social media post allegedly made the remarks in connection with the current conflict taking place in Gaza.

A Palestinian woman comforts her children as they wait at the hospital to be checked, as battles between Israel and Hamas continue in the city of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on October 12. (Photo by SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images)

Mokopane residents have laid criminal charges against a Limpopo man after he allegedly threatened Muslims on social media after Israel’s attack on Hamas in Gaza.

The residents have also demanded the arrest of the man.

The man allegedly made the remarks in connection with the current conflict taking place in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine.

Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malesela Ledwaba told The Citizen they were looking into the matter.

Threats to Muslims

In the video, the man clearly threatens Muslims.

“You f****** Muslims want to start digging holes… It’s time and I hope they f****** kill you all and you deserve it. Don’t ask for mercy. Just like you don’t give that innocent women and children mercy.”

The man then makes another remark in Afrikaans.

“Julle het nie hulle jammer gekry to julle soos honde vrek geskiet het nie Dis tyd lat julle kak. Dis julle beurt. [You people did not feel sorry for them when you shot them like dogs. It’s time you people sh*t. It’s your turn].

ALSO READ: Gift of the Givers extends assistance to Gaza residents

Genocide

The man also said he hoped the Israelis wipe out the Palestinians.

“I hope if the 300 000 Israelis go in, they kill you all right up until the sea. And let them also go to Egypt to let them know what’s coming. They don’t learn about history,” the man said in Afrikaans.

The current conflict has raised tensions across the globe including in South Africa.

On President Cyril Ramaphosa was accused of supporting “militant Jihadists”, after his ruling ANC party showed its support for Palestine.

More than one million people have been displaced in the Gaza Strip in the last week, the UN said on Sunday, after sustained Israeli bombardment and warnings about a ground attack against Hamas commanders.

Hamas launched a large-scale attack against Israel last Saturday, with Israel retaliating.

Seven days of relentless bombing targeting those who masterminded the attack has left more than 2 300 people dead, the majority of whom are ordinary Palestinians.

Support for Palestine

Speaking ahead of an NEC meeting, Ramaphosa said the ANC had always stood with Palestine.

“As a people and organisation that has struggled against an oppressive system of apartheid, we pledge solidarity with the Palestinians, and as the ANC always pledged our solidarity with them.

“We have always insisted the only solution for the problems in the Middle East is a two-state solution based on the 1960 borders,” Ramaphosa said.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. To join, click here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ANC NEC wear black in solidarity with Palestine, evacuations in discussion