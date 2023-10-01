News today: Aziz Pahad’s funeral, Klerksdorp assault latest, Maimane launches election campaign

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Ramaphosa describing Aziz Pahad as a mentor to many in the diplomatic community, as well as an integral part of South Africa’s journey to democracy. Pahad’s funeral was held at Johannesburg’s Westpark Cemetery on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced he will be running for president in the 2024 general elections.

News today: 1 October

Aziz Pahad’s funeral

Scenes from Aziz Pahad’s funeral on 30 September at Westpark Cemetery, Johannesburg. Photo: GCIS

Johannesburg’s Westpark Cemetery was the scene of mourning on Saturday as the nation bid farewell to anti-apartheid activist, Aziz Pahad.

The former deputy foreign affairs minister passed away last Wednesday evening at the age of 82.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was present to deliver the eulogy.

Maimane launches election campaign

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane on Saturday announced he will be running for president in the 2024 general elections.

Maimane launched Bosa’s election campaign in Tshwane as the party celebrated its first anniversary.

“It is time for change, that together with all South Africans we can build a country that prospers for all who live in it,” said Maimane.

Klerksdorp attacker might have left SA

Wernich Botha, insert, has been charged with murder after one of the victims in the Klerksdorp parking lot assault, Hilton Pretorius, passed away on 20 September in hospital. Photos: Twitter/ Facebook

In a new development to the shocking saga, the family of assault victim Hilton Pretorius is believed to have been left outraged after his attacker and murder-accused, Wernich Botha, reportedly left the country for Somalia – just days after Pretorius’s death.

Pretorius passed away on 20 September in the Klerksdorp/Tshepong Hospital after sustaining severe brain injuries during the assault which unfolded in the parking lot of the Doringkruin Spar shopping centre on 2 September.

Durban woman opens up after driving into robber

Video footage shows two men robbing Sandy-Lee Ward before she runs over one of them. Picture: Sun Newspapers/ YouTube

A woman who made headlines this week after she drove into one of the men who stole her handbag from her car, says she just wanted her items back.

Sandy-Lee Ward says the criminals initially wanted to take her car, but weren’t able to pull her out the vehicle.

“They were trying to get my safety belt off, because that is what kept me in the car,” she said.

Zim mining tragedy

The collapse of a shaft in a Zimbabwean gold mine on Friday has claimed the lives of at least nine miners. Photo: iStock

At least nine miners were killed after a shaft in a Zimbabwean gold mine collapsed, an engineer at the site and the miners federation said on Saturday, 30 September.

“Four bodies have been recovered so far” and five others are still stuck under rubble, according to Zimbabwe Miners Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya.

Woman claims she was given wrong baby at hospital

Picture: iStock

A 38-year-old woman who was told that her newborn baby died in March this year at King Edward Hospital in Durban, is claiming that she was given the wrong child.

Khumbuzile Bhede is adamant that her child did not die, despite DNA tests confirming that the baby was hers.

Kolisi thrilled to have Pollard back

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi (right) is thrilled to be playing with Handre Pollard against when the Boks take on Tonga in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday. Picture: Gallo Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is thrilled to have flyhalf general Handre Pollard back in the team as they target a big bonus point win over Tonga in their final Rugby World Cup pool match at the Stade de Marseille on Sunday night (kick-off 9pm).

Pollard was brought back into the squad as an injury replacement for Malcolm Marx, and after missing out on selection for the match 23 for their loss against Ireland, is back in the starting line-up to face Tonga.

