Motlanthe scolds Joburg ANC over dodgy mayoral picks

Dada Morero was not included on the list of mayoral candidates sent to Luthuli House.

The ANC in the City of Johannesburg still does not have a mayoral candidate for the upcoming local government elections.

The Citizen has seen a leaked letter from the chair of the ANC’s Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe to party’s Johannesburg regional secretary, Sasabona Manganye, and Johannesburg Regional Office Bearers (ROBs) members.

The letter indicates that the previous processes for nominating mayoral candidates ahead of November’s polls were flawed and inconsistent with the party’s constitution.

The Citizen has contacted Manganye for comment. His response will be added to this article once it is received.

Leaked letter

According to this letter, the REC nominated only one mayoral candidate, Loyiso Masuku, while leaving the process of nominating the other two mayoral candidates to the ROBs.

“The regional chairperson, comrade Loyiso Masuku, was fully nominated by the REC, whereas the two other candidates were nominated through a strange process that lacks transparency and fairness.

“The REC did not fully execute its delegated authority to nominate three mayoral candidates, but instead further delegated this authority purportedly to the ROBs, which amounts to dereliction of duty.

This meant that, officially, the REC had nominated only one mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg, in deviating from the party’s own rules and directives.

“The REC was noncompliant in executing this delegated authority as it clearly did not strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines approved by the NEC insofar as the selection and nomination of mayoral candidates is concerned,” said the letter.

Instructions to the ANC

Motlanthe’s office has ordered the REC in Johannesburg to reconvene its special meeting for the nomination of mayoral candidates for the City of Johannesburg and ensure that the three names recommended by the ROB are scrutinised for academic qualifications, experience, skills, knowledge, expertise, integrity, and capacity to serve as a mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

“The REC members must be afforded an opportunity to comment on the suitability or lack thereof of each candidate and be at liberty to nominate any other candidates of their choice who meet the minimum requirements set by the NEC.

“The REC should finalise the nomination of three candidates, and each of these candidates must at least have 50% plus 1 of the votes by REC members in the absence of a unanimous or overwhelming nomination.

“The regularised nomination of three mayoral candidates, of which two must be female, by the entire REC must reach the Office of the secretary-general by Saturday, 20 July 2026 at the latest,” said the letter.

Complaint

The letter from Motlanthe’s office comes after a complaint from Muzi Ndlovu and an REC member about the flawed process for selecting mayoral candidates.

Recent media reports indicate that several figures were considered for the party’s mayoral candidacy, including Richard Maponya’s daughter, Chihi Maponya; ANC veteran Frank Chikane; community activist Nhlanhla Lux; and former MP Jabu Moleketi.

It has become clear that the current mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has not been nominated for a second term. But some in his party believe he could still make it to the interview stages of the process.

Brand ANC damaged

Political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast recently told The Citizen that the ANC’s brand has been damaged no .

“People are not stupid. They do not vote for the person; they vote for the party. That person will contest under the banner of the ANC, that is the problem,” he said.