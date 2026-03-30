New win for Ramathuba

Premier Dr Phophi Constance Ramathuba elected as the first female ANC Limpopo chair.

Premier Dr Phophi Constance Ramathuba has made history again after being elected as the first female ANC Limpopo chair, two years after she was appointed the province’s first female premier.

Polokwane local municipality mayor Makoro John Mpe is deputy provincial chair.

Musanda Reuben Madazhe was re-elected as provincial secretary, Mopani district municipality executive mayor Pule “Frelimo” Shayi is deputy provincial secretary while Fetakgomo/Tubatse local municipality mayor Eddy Maila was elected the party’s provincial treasurer.

Top five were elected unopposed

All the top five officials were elected unopposed. ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa praised Limpopo, saying that the province was a true example of unity.

Independent political analyst Solly Rashilo said the conference largely reflected continuity and consolidation of power within the province, particularly around Ramathuba.

Real test

Rashilo said the real test for the newly elected provincial executive committee will be their ability to confront the persistent governance and service delivery challenges that continue to affect many municipalities across Limpopo.

He said local government remains the ANC’s most vulnerable sphere amid voter frustration around issues such as water provision, infrastructure decay and administrative instability.

“Performance on governance and the party’s ability to reconnect with communities will ultimately determine whether the new leadership can convert internal unity into electoral success.”