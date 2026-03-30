Morning Fix: New win for Ramathuba | Diesel drought ahead

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Today’s morning fix kicks off with president Cyril Ramaphosa vowing that South Africa will not bow to geopolitical superpowers. This comes despite pressure from “vicious global right-wing forces.”
Ramaphosa made the remarks after the US pressured France into disinviting the president from the G7 Summit.
CONTINUE READING: ‘SA will not bow’ – Ramaphosa hits back at US pressure over G7 snub
New win for Ramathuba
Premier Dr Phophi Constance Ramathuba has made history again after being elected as the first female ANC Limpopo chair. This comes two years after she was appointed the province’s first female premier.
Polokwane local municipality mayor Makoro John Mpe is deputy provincial chair.
CONTINUE READING: New win for Ramathuba
When will the bins be collected? Pikitup denies almost three-week backlog
Refuse collection in Johannesburg is not three weeks behind schedule, but only a few days at most, Pikitup has stated.
The city’s waste collection entity on Sunday dismissed suggestions that it was experiencing a backlog of 18 days. Instead, it called the claim “misinformation”.
CONTINUE READING: When will the bins be collected? Pikitup denies almost three-week backlog
Diesel drought ahead: Fuel price shock threatens SA economy
There’s something to be said about sowing seeds before it rains, but nobody tells how to prepare for drought.
That phrase, when it rains it pours, unfortunately doesn’t come with a drought equivalent. So, for the time being, and saying when it droughts, it’s arid, doesn’t quite capture the severity.
CONTINUE READING: Diesel drought ahead: Fuel price shock threatens SA economy
Ackermann: Imperfect Bulls tick box against Munster, now on to Glasgow
Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said his team did what they needed to in securing a bonus-point win against Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. Now their attention turns to the Champions Cup last 16.
The Bulls scraped through to beat Munster 34-31, despite the Irish side fighting back three times after the Bulls went two scores ahead (21-12, 28-19 and 34-26). Additionally, the Irish side almost secured a famous victory at Loftus.
CONTINUE READING: Ackermann: Imperfect Bulls tick box against Munster, now on to Glasgow
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