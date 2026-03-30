Morning Fix: New win for Ramathuba | Diesel drought ahead

Catch our latest news in our easy morning fix to kick-start your day

Today’s morning fix kicks off with president Cyril Ramaphosa vowing that South Africa will not bow to geopolitical superpowers. This comes despite pressure from “vicious global right-wing forces.”

Ramaphosa made the remarks after the US pressured France into disinviting the president from the G7 Summit.

CONTINUE READING: ‘SA will not bow’ – Ramaphosa hits back at US pressure over G7 snub

New win for Ramathuba

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba during the Makhadzi One Woman Show at Peter Mokaba Stadium on 21 December 2024 in Polokwane. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Premier Dr Phophi Constance Ramathuba has made history again after being elected as the first female ANC Limpopo chair. This comes two years after she was appointed the province’s first female premier.

Polokwane local municipality mayor Makoro John Mpe is deputy provincial chair.

CONTINUE READING: New win for Ramathuba

When will the bins be collected? Pikitup denies almost three-week backlog

PIKITUP workers collect dustbins at the corner of Florin Rd, Roodepoort, 7 November 2022, as some areas have gone days as their rubbish bins were not collected.Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Refuse collection in Johannesburg is not three weeks behind schedule, but only a few days at most, Pikitup has stated.

The city’s waste collection entity on Sunday dismissed suggestions that it was experiencing a backlog of 18 days. Instead, it called the claim “misinformation”.

CONTINUE READING: When will the bins be collected? Pikitup denies almost three-week backlog

Diesel drought ahead: Fuel price shock threatens SA economy

Picture: iStock

There’s something to be said about sowing seeds before it rains, but nobody tells how to prepare for drought.

That phrase, when it rains it pours, unfortunately doesn’t come with a drought equivalent. So, for the time being, and saying when it droughts, it’s arid, doesn’t quite capture the severity.

CONTINUE READING: Diesel drought ahead: Fuel price shock threatens SA economy

Ackermann: Imperfect Bulls tick box against Munster, now on to Glasgow

PRETORIA, SOUTH AFRICA – MARCH 28: Kurt-Lee Arendse of the Bulls with the ball during the United Rugby Championship match between Vodacom Bulls and Munster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on March 28, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said his team did what they needed to in securing a bonus-point win against Munster in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday. Now their attention turns to the Champions Cup last 16.

The Bulls scraped through to beat Munster 34-31, despite the Irish side fighting back three times after the Bulls went two scores ahead (21-12, 28-19 and 34-26). Additionally, the Irish side almost secured a famous victory at Loftus.

CONTINUE READING: Ackermann: Imperfect Bulls tick box against Munster, now on to Glasgow