Corruption-fatigued youth may slash ANC votes to 26%, says Phosa

Stalwart warns ANC's days are numbered.

The future of the ANC is in the hands of young people — those who are already voters and those who will become voters in the next few years — and it doesn’t look pretty, says party stalwart and its former treasurer-general, Mathews Phosa.

The youth — specifically Gen Z and the arriving Generation Alpha — will not tolerate the ongoing corruption and theft of state resources, he said.

Sun setting on ANC’s reign

There are signs that the sun is setting for the ANC, which he stated was likely to drop from the 40% it received in the May 2024 elections to 26% in future polls.

Gen Zs comprise the demographic cohort born between 1997 and 2012. They were followed by Generation Alpha, born between 2010 and 2024.

Phosa, a lawyer and businessman acting in the mining and agricultural sectors throughout Africa and internationally, said the ANC must wake up because Gen Zs pose a huge menace to the party’s electoral fortunes.

He said the GenZs are the future leaders and professionals, but they will not tolerate senior politicians being implicated in corruption, stealing government resources and colluding with criminals.

Gen Z cares about a better life for themselves

The testimony given at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating alleged criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, has exposed how politicians and senior police officials colluded with known criminals to frustrate investigations against criminal activities in the country, he said.

The ongoing youth voter apathy over the past two decades was due to high youth unemployment and a loss of confidence in all political parties, Phosa said.

“The GenZs don’t know anything about the golden times of Mandelas, Tambos and Sisulus.

“They don’t care. All they care about is a better life for themselves. They care about a country without corruption, crime, potholes, or government officials stealing from the public.

“They want that country, and they are entitled to it. They will vote with their feet against the parties now in government.

“So, the ANC had better get its house in order and understand that the challenge is how to win the votes of the GenZs,” Phosa said.

The young people want jobs, food on the table, education, skills, and to get involved in business.

Is there hope for the ANC?

The largest chunk of youth did not vote in the May 2024 election or in previous polls.

“There are indications the ANC will tank to 26%. This is a sign of the sun setting on the glorious movement [another name for the ANC].

“We only have ourselves to blame. If you want to renew the ANC, renew it with fresh blood and fresh ideas,” Phosa said.

