Probe into rot at North West’s Madibeng local municipality

A whistleblower’s report has led to a formal probe into allegations of corruption and nepotism at Madibeng.

Many years of maladministration, including allegedly unlawful appointments of officials and acts of nepotism at Madibeng local municipality in North West will come under scrutiny during a three-month investigation ordered by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

The Citizen has, over the years, reported on many cases of alleged nepotism and unprocedural appointments of senior officials under mayor Douglas Maimane.

Whistleblower raises alarm on irregular appointments

The problem was also reported to the public protector several times by a concerned resident.

North West MEC for cooperative governance, human settlements and traditional affairs Oageng Molapisi is set to undertake the probe after Hlabisa’s instruction.

The matter was brought to the minister’s attention by a whistleblower who raised alarm about endemic cases of irregular appointments of municipal officials and service providers.

Spotlight on the appointment of Quiet Kgatla

A prominent alleged irregular appointment was that of municipal manager, Quiet Kgatla.

Attempts to have Kgatla’s appointment reversed were frustrated by some councillors, apparently including Maimane, who stayed away from meetings, forcing the council not to quorate.

A number of council sittings collapsed due to stayaways by some councillors when the matter was on the agenda.

Internal audit flags unqualified appointees and favouritism

A recent internal risk-based audit review that found Kgatla had been irregularly appointed as he did not possess the prescribed qualifications – a bachelor’s degree in public administration or political science, social sciences or law.

However, the official, in addition to his matric certificate, possessed other qualifications – a BCom degree, BCom (honours) and CA (SA).

The recruitment process was handled by Maimane’s office. The audit expressed concern about possible favouritism or nepotism leading to questions about fairness and an equal opportunity recruitment process.

The audit found that four other candidates were not shortlisted, although they met all the requirements for the position.

It suggested that the matter be referred to Maimane to resolve. It was recommended that the Madibeng council reconsider Kgatla’s appointment as it contravened the Local Government: Municipal Systems Act.

The legislation provides for an appointment to be declared null and void if the person does not have prescribed skills, expertise, competencies or qualifications.

Bypassing of supply chain processes leads to suspensions

The audit also found Kgatla’s appointment was done outside the corporate support services. In another case, three senior officials were suspended pending an investigation of possible misconduct.

The officials, Ofentse Masilo, chief financial officer, Morufa Moloto and director of human settlements, Walter Phala, allegedly bypassed the supply chain management process and hired service providers irregularly last year.

A forensic investigation recommended disciplinary action.

Allegations of nepotism linked to mayor’s family

It was previously reported by The Citizen that Maimane allegedly hired members of his family to administrative positions in his office, including his daughter while a son was allegedly offered municipal contracts.

He did not deny that his daughter was an employee in his office, but his son vehemently denied ever receiving any municipal contract.

Molapisi confirmed that he had invoked Section 106 of the Municipal Systems Act to investigate allegations of maladministration and malfeasance in Madibeng.

He appointed a law firm to conduct the probe pertaining to irregular senior appointments and service providers.

The MEC said the probe would start in three months.

“The allegations are of a serious nature and we expect councillors and officials of the municipality to cooperate and assist in providing the necessary information that will assist the investigation,” Molapisi said.

He requested councillors to fully cooperate with the investigation.

