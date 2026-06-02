SAMA 32 heads back home as North West lands biggest music night

North West is getting ready for a memorable music celebration as the SAMAs return.

The South African Music Awards (SAMAs) are officially going back to the North West province.

The 32nd SAMAs will return to North West on 15 August 2026. Organisers and government officials are calling it a historic homecoming, with the announcement already generating excitement.

The announcement was made on 27 May 2026 by the North West Department of Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation MEC Galerekwe Tsotso Tlhapi. She expressed delight at welcoming South Africa’s biggest music celebration back to a province many regard as the awards’ traditional home.

For music lovers, artists and industry stakeholders, the return represents more than just another awards ceremony. Instead, it is a celebration of a long-standing relationship between the SAMAs and the province. The province has hosted several memorable editions over the years.

“It feels like yesterday when we hosted the 28th instalment of the SAMAs here in North West,” said MEC Tlhapi.

“This province has always been a proud and capable host, and we are ready once again to welcome the nation.”

According to Tlhapi, the return of the prestigious event shines a spotlight on the province’s cultural richness and hospitality. Furthermore, it highlights the growing creative sector.

The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), organisers of the awards, say preparations are already underway. This is to ensure the event delivers a world-class experience.

SAMA spokesperson Unathi Gwija confirmed that consultations with key stakeholders have begun ahead of the highly anticipated ceremony.

“We have already begun extensive stakeholder consultations in preparation for the SAMAs,” said Gwija.

“There is a strong sense of excitement and unity as we return to the North West, a province that has proven itself as an exceptional host.”

The announcement has been warmly received by artists, music executives and fans. They are eager to see what promises to be one of the most vibrant editions of the awards in recent years.

The SAMAs remain South Africa’s most prestigious music awards platform. The awards celebrate excellence across genres while recognising the artists, producers and creatives shaping the country’s soundtrack.

With anticipation building ahead of August, MEC Tlhapi believes SAMA 32 will be remembered as a special milestone.

Describing it as a “homecoming edition”, she said the event will honour music, legacy and the continued evolution of South African sound. Moreover, it will also once again place the North West Province at the centre of the nation’s entertainment spotlight.