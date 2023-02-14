Daily news update: National state of disaster, Load shedding lawsuit and EFF vs IFP

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Daily news update – 14 February

Government declares national state of disaster over widespread floods

Government has, in terms of the Disaster Management Act of 2002, declared a national state of disaster to enable an intensive, coordinated response to the impact of floods that are affecting Mpumalanga, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, the Northern Cape and North West.

According to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, the National Disaster Management Centre has, in terms of Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act, classified the impact of current, above-normal rainfall in various parts of the country – with Mpumalanga and the Eastern Cape as the most affected – as a national disaster.

READ MORE: Government declares national state of disaster over widespread floods

Lawsuit against govt over load shedding to be heard by a full bench in March

Photo: Gallo Images

The lawsuit by several high-profile lawyers, leaders and organisations against government over the country’s electricity crisis will be heard over five days in March, by the full bench of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The unprecedented legal action follows a letter of demand issued last month, to outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan by the applicants threatening to take government to court over its failure to provide a stable power supply to the country if does not stop load shedding with immediate effect.

READ MORE: Lawsuit against govt over load shedding to be heard by a full bench in March

Divisions in EFF KZN

EFF members vote at the special council meeting in Johannesburg, 27 October 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The EFF’s decision to topple the IFP in KwaZulu-Natal hung municipalities, on Monday appeared to have backfired, with some red beret councillors in the province rumoured to be on verge of dumping the EFF.

The EFF councillors, some of whom told The Witness that they were not happy with the party’s national leadership’s directive that they should work with the ANC to dislodge the IFP from power in KZN’s hung municipalities, said they could join an EFF splinter organisation.

READ MORE: Divisions in EFF KZN

Four dead after another mass shooting in Gqeberha

Picture: iStock

Four people were gunned down in yet another mass shooting at Kwazakhele in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The four people – three women and one man – were shot dead at a house on Nomjila Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Four dead after another mass shooting in Gqeberha

Rihanna slayed her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance while carrying baby no. 2

GLENDALE, AZ – FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the stage at the Super Bowl with a career-spanning medley of pop bangers, but it was her baby bump that dominated the conversation.

The megastar appeared in the stadium midair on a floating stage, donning a clingy, all-red ensemble featuring a moulded bustier — and a belt below what many viewers deduced was another mini RiRi in the making.

READ MORE: Rihanna slayed her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance while carrying baby no. 2

Is Manie Libbok about to follow Siya Kolisi to France?

Fly-half Mannie Libbok was excellent with the boot as the Stormers beat Dragons in Gqeberha. Picture: Stormers/Twitter

The Stormers could be tempted into allowing Manie Libbok to move to France if the deal involves a player swap, while the United Rugby Championship title holders are searching for a replacement for Steven Kitshoff.

Speculation emerged last month that, in the wake of Siya Kolisi’s record-breaking move to Racing 92, the French giants were also in the market to sign Springbok and Stormers flyhalf Libbok.

READ MORE: Is Manie Libbok about to follow Siya Kolisi to France?