Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
27 Feb 2023
5:20 am
Politics

Ramaphosa’s dithering is hurting ANC

Ramaphosa needs to toughen up and appoint new Cabinet and SABC board.

Cyril Ramaphosa ANC Cabinet reshuffle
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa makes closing remarks, 13 November 2022, at the NEC meeting, held at Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega
Whether appointing a new SABC board or reshuffling the Cabinet, President Cyril Ramaphosa is extremely slow on decision-making and lacking in urgency. He appears to be experiencing difficulty in finding any acceptable resolutions due to treading carefully on serious divisions and tensions within the ANC leadership collective, political experts said on Sunday. Against the background of media watchdog Media Monitoring Africa approaching the Constitutional Court on an urgent basis to compel Ramaphosa to appoint a new SABC board, the much-awaited Cabinet reshuffle has not yet been announced, a development which University of Pretoria politics lecturer Roland Henwood said threatened his...

