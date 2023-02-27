Lunga Mzangwe
Free State Premier’s loss buries Ace Magashule

New Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana on Ramaphosa’s side in battle for ANC.

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule on 5 June 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla
Former ANC secretary-general and Free State premier Ace Magashule’s political career seems to be over following the election of his enemy, new Free State premier Mxolisi Dukwana, say political analysts. Dukwana was elected as premier last Friday after his predecessor Sisi Ntombela was forced to resign last Tuesday. Dukwana’s election has been viewed by many as the final nail in the coffin of Magashule’s political career. Dukwana is also known to be an ally of President Cyril Ramphosa and a person who despises Magashule. During his acceptance speech, Dukwana called his election a day of hope and restoration. He also...

