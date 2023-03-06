Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
6 minute read
6 Mar 2023
2:10 pm
Politics

Reshuffle a golden opportunity for Ramaphosa to prove who’s in charge

Stephen Tau

Cabinet reshuffle presents a golden opportunity for Ramaphosa to show his strength, failing which the ANC will face a tough 2024 election.

This is Ramaphosa’s last chance to redeem his legacy
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS
Everyone would prefer a complete cabinet overhaul prioritising competence and ethical leadership by President Cyril Ramaphosa, given the various crises the country faces, but this, unfortunately, is unlikely to happen. These are the views of Pranish Desai, from Good Governance Africa (GGA), ahead of the much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle announcement by Ramaphosa on Monday night. Ramaphosa has for several months now been under pressure to announce his Cabinet reshuffle in the wake of worsening poor service delivery. ALSO READ: Was Ramaphosa ‘reckless’ in delaying his cabinet reshuffle as Mbalula alluded to? The reason why huge changes are unlikely, according to Desai,...

Read more on these topics