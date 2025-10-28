Residents lock up Madibeng mayor and staff

Over 200 Damonsville residents lock municipal building, demanding answers over stalled R25 million electrification project.

Staff and senior officials had to escape through the underground parking yesterday after more than 200 Brits residents entered the Madibeng municipal building in Brits and locked it.

The residents of Damonsville protested after a contractor, hired to install electricity in 300 houses in the area, has not been on site for four months since his appointment. They demanded answers from councillors, including mayor Douglas Maimane.

The unnamed contractor was appointed to electrify the households, valued at R25 million. The amount has since escalated from the original R11 million budget.

The project has been mired in controversy.

Municipal manager Quiet Kgatla was suspended by council recently after a contractor was appointed allegedly without going through the tender process.

Early this year, Kgatla was accused of irregularly appointing a contractor for the electrification of Damonsville in Brits.

It’s alleged that Kgatla appointed the supplier as an emergency measure, without following the tender process, which involves advertising the project and appointing a suitable contractor after first obtaining the mayor’s permission.

He allegedly hired a service provider on 30 January, after the first contractor rejected the task and withdrew.

Delayed electrification project

The ANC in Bojanala region recommended that Kgatla be placed on precautionary suspension with full salary pending the outcome of an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct.

The ANC provincial leadership endorsed this position, but the council, led by Maimane and council speaker Ditshego Mbezi, defied the decision and refused to implement it.

At the time, Kgatla denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations levelled at him were baseless as the whistle-blower had insufficient information and documentary proof.

He said he had to act in an emergency to appoint a new contractor, after Damonsville residents embarked on a violent protest on 29 January, demanding the electrification which was promised by the municipality.

Kgatla said the Damonsville project required immediate intervention to uphold the municipality’s commitment to service delivery and avoid residents’ unrest.

Damaged public confidence in municipality

He said a failure to act decisively damaged public confidence in the municipality and exposed it to legal and financial risks.

The emergency appointment of the new contractor was meant to fast-track funding solutions and to ensure the municipality regained control of the situation.

