WATCH: Run Zuma run, MK party leader shows veterans how fit he is

At 83-years-old, Zuma is actively leading his MK party while battling several legal challenges.

MK party leader and former President Jacob Zuma is still a fit man despite his advanced age.

At 83 years old, Zuma is actively leading his MK party while battling several legal challenges from his arms deal to private prosecution matters.

Health

While Zuma’s health came under scrutiny in previous years, having travelled to Moscow in Russia in 2023 for treatment of an undisclosed illness.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation, at the time, told The Citizen that Zuma was in Russia but would not say what the MK party leader was being treated for.

The treatment in Russia may have given Zuma a new vigour.

ALSO READ: Zuma Foundation distances itself from fundraising initiatives to repay Zuma’s R28.9m legal bill

Run Zuma run

During a MK party combatants assembly held on Sunday in Richmond, in the Moses Mabhida region, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zuma took to the stage to show the veterans he is still active.

Zuma said he doesn’t want weak people, but fit people, while showing the audience he can still run to applause from supporters.

Earlier, Zuma and MK party secretary-general Dr Bongani Mncwango, including the Provincial Detachment and Members of Parliament, interacted with supporters in Richmond, Entabeni, to celebrate the Combatants Assembly.

Legal fees fight

Meanwhile, Zuma will continue to fight for his constitutional rights and to seek justice from “fair-minded courts that remain true to the principles of our constitution”, and he may even seek damages from the state.

This is according to the Jacob Zuma Foundation, in response to the R28.9 million that Zuma has to repay to the government for his legal fees.

Pension

Zuma suffered yet another blow at the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday after Judge Anthony Millar ruled that the former president was personally liable for the legal expenses in his long-running arms deal corruption case.

This means Zuma could lose his pension if he fails to repay the R28.9 million that the government spent on his legal fees.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s MK party rejects claims it’s funded by Louis Liebenberg [VIDEO]