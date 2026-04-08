Santaco denies it called for the removal of Panyaza Lesufi

A report claimed Santaco rejected the appointment Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for Finance.

The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Gauteng has refuted reports calling for the removal of Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi.

A report published last week claimed that Santaco “rejected” the appointment of EFF Gauteng Chairperson Nkululeko Dunga as the MEC for Finance.

The publication later apologised, claiming that it was Sanco that issued the call for Lesufi’s removal.

Lesufi appointment

Lesufi announced Dunga as the new finance MEC last week, replacing the ANC’s Lebogang Maile, who has been moved to another department.

Dunga will preside over the province’s R180 billion in funds despite being fired as finance MMC in the City of Ekurhuleni.

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‘Serious concern’

Santaco spokesperson Graham Fritz said they have taken note of the report.

“Santaco Gauteng categorically distances itself from these claims. Following an internal investigation, it has been established that the published story resulted from a typing error that was not corrected due to an oversight. The statement in question was intended to refer to South African National Civic Organisation (SANCO) in Gauteng, not Santaco Gauteng,” Fritz said.

‘Apolitical’

Fritz said as an organisation, it is strictly “apolitical” and does not make pronouncements on political matters or developments.

“Any assertion suggesting otherwise is misleading and does not reflect the position or values of the Council.

“Santaco urges members of the public, media practitioners, and stakeholders to verify information before dissemination and to rely on official communication channels for accurate updates,” Fritz said.

ANC divided

Meanwhile, Lesufi’s decision to appoint Dunga has left the ANC and its structures divided.

On Sunday, the ANC veterans’ league said it was concerned about this appointment because Dunga had been red-flagged in the City of Ekurhuleni, where he was fired as Finance MMC last year.

The ANCYL in Gauteng has requested that the party correct what it described as an “anomaly”. It complained that the reshuffled executive council lacks adequate youth representation.

Additional reporting by Itumeleng Mafisa

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