Scopa launches inquiry into RAF misconduct claims

Whistleblower claims, governance failures, and vacant executive posts prompt Scopa to launch full inquiry into RAF operations.

The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will investigate serious allegations of mismanagement, governance failures and financial misconduct at the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

Scopa announced on Tuesday that it has resolved to initiate a comprehensive inquiry into allegations of maladministration, financial mismanagement, wasteful and reckless expenditure, and related financial misconduct at the RAF.

The committee said the decision comes after months of several unsuccessful attempts by Scopa to obtain truthful, complete information from the RAF Board and executive management.

RAF board failed to cooperate and disclose key information – Scopa

“The committee cannot perform its work effectively if state entities do not provide it with complete and truthful information with adequate context and supporting information,” the chairperson said in a statement.

Among the committee’s concerns are insufficient background checks on executive and senior management appointments who are entrusted with access to and oversight of substantial public funds.

This is despite having a troubling employment and disciplinary record that includes accusations of making careless financial management decisions.

The committee is also concerned about the subsequent refusal by the RAF to disclose to them where such funds are kept and for what purpose.

Scopa is additionally troubled by the prolonged failure to appoint essential officials, including a chief claims officer, head of claims operations, head of legal, chief corporate support officer, and head of people management.

Prolonged failure to appoint essential officials

This comes as the RAF faces significant financial losses—either due to action being taken when it shouldn’t be, or inaction when action is needed.

Some of the issues also include failures of governance with a direct impact on the rule of law and the authority and powers of parliament, as well as Chapter 9 institutions tasked with performing oversight on behalf of the South African people.

The committee also expressed concern over numerous whistleblower reports alleging supply chain irregularities involving more than R1 billion, noting that internal management appears to be failing to apply proper controls.

The committee said these allegations point to failure by the RAF Board to properly oversee management’s decisions and actions in line with its statutory mandate.

The chairperson of Scopa, Songezo Zibi, said an inquiry will give everyone involved or implicated an opportunity to state their case under oath and receive a fair hearing before the committee draws its conclusion.

Inquiry will take place after August recess

“The volume of complaints and related documentary disclosures to the committee about the RAF make it necessary to examine them thoroughly and make such recommendations as may be necessary to ensure that the institution does its work within legal and constitutional prescripts and serves the public interest as intended,” Zibi said.

The committee will approve the terms of reference on 1 July 2025, and the inquiry will take place after the August recess.

The Association for the Protection of Road Accident Victims (APRAV) has welcomed Scopa’s decision to initiate a full parliamentary inquiry after “years of concern” about systemic mismanagement, growing dysfunction, and serious questions regarding financial and ethical oversight at the fund.

“This is a massive victory — not just for APRAV, but for every victim who has suffered silently under a broken and unaccountable RAF system,” said Pieter de Bruyn, speaking on behalf of APRAV.

“It is a long-overdue reckoning with a system that has failed too many for too long.”

‘This is a massive victory’ – APRAV

As the inquiry process begins, APRAV called on victims, legal practitioners, former RAF employees and whistleblowers to come forward and share their evidence and experiences.

“Let this be the beginning of a new chapter for the RAF — one rooted in truth, accountability, and the collective will to do better,” said de Bruyn.

