Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen’s “true” state of the nation was met with criticism from opposition parties and experts, with many saying “he’s shooting himself in the foot” by making DA-led metros and municipalities the benchmark of governance in SA.

Ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) tomorrow, Steenhuisen said the DA had given South Africans a “glimpse” into how the country could be governed with it at the helm in the municipalities where it governed.

“How would South Africans have felt about the future if the whole country was heading in the same direction as Cape Town, Midvaal, uMngeni, Kouga, and other places with solid DA majorities?” he asked.

“How would investors have looked at South Africa if the national government did not tolerate corruption and embraced the private sector as a partner, like the Western Cape does?

“What would South Africa’s global reputation have been if we sided with Ukraine and the free world against Russian aggression, like all DA-controlled governments have done?”

DA’s image

However, University of Mpumalanga political analyst Dr John Molepo said Steenhuisen should not shy away of mention the “crumbling” City of Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Khayelitsha.

“The DA has not made any strides in other areas and its areas with a different population and demography,” he added.

Molepo said the poor audit controls that resulted in more than R10 billion of irregular expenditure in the Tshwane metro has had “severe implications” for the DA’s image as a senior party in the coalition’s running Gauteng metros.

He applauded the DA for the thriving municipalities and metros, but reiterated that it was important for all municipalities to receive the same quality service delivery.

“If they want this to be the benchmark for governance, then there shouldn’t be a difference between the qualities of service delivery to certain communities,” he added.

‘Blanket approach’ for different areas

African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula said it was important to assess the state of all the DA-led municipalities and metros, especially where the party called for a motion of no confidence.

“They are using a blanket approach for different areas where the needs and people are different. That cannot possibly be a benchmark for governance with the country,” he added.

“As a result of their governance we’ve seen SMMEs [small- and medium-sized enterprises] not being paid in time, which has affected the livelihood of those SMMEs despite the fact that we need them to be alive.”

Meanwhile, with next year’s elections approaching, Steenhuisen said the DA was the only party offering a “credible, better and alternative way forward” for South Africa. He said South Africans had only two options – to vote for the DA or the ANC.

“The truth is that there are only two realistic possibilities on the table for what South African politics will look like after the 2024 election,” he added.

“The one is the horrifying prospect of a government that continues to operate based on the failed ANC paradigm of state control, cadre deployment and patronage.

“The other, hopeful, possibility is of a government that charts a new course, guided by the DA’s values and principles: accountability, nonracialism and a steadfast commitment to the rule of law and a social market economy.”

