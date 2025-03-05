Cosatu told its relationship with the ANC has made it irrelevant

Has Cosatu betrayed the workers it claims to fight for?

Members of the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) take part in a march in Braamfontein, 6 July 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Political analyst Sanet Solomon says the Congress of South African Trade Union’s (Cosatu) relationship with the ANC has weakened the federation, causing workers to lose faith in its leaders.

On Wednesday, the federation and the ANC veterans league came together in Johannesburg to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the South African Congress of Trade Unions (Sactu).

Sactu was a formidable federation representing a majority of black workers at a time when black workers were taken advantage of by the apartheid regime.

It later dissolved, and its members formed Cosatu in 1985.

ALSO READ: DA and Cosatu clash over G20 labour platform representation

Cosatu-ANC relationship no longer beneficial to workers

Reflecting on Cosatu’s current position in society, Solomon said the federation has become a shadow of its former self.

“Cosatu has become glowingly irrelevant given its unwillingness to align with and represent the needs of workers,” Solomon said.

She said the blurred lines between Cosatu and its alliance partners have led to the federation being silent on pressing issues affecting its constituencies.

“The relationship between the federation [and its alliance partners – ANC included] no longer benefits workers. This statement is rooted in the fact that the federation has been silent about major developments affecting workers.

“They have largely been silent on the mass mining layoffs, high costs of living and structural inequality,” she said.

Solomon said the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), currently led by Zwelinzima Vavi, had eaten into a piece of Cosatu’s support base.

“Saftu has largely replaced Cosatu as workers federation of choice, its success is owed to the existing unions’ inability to serve workers’ needs,” she said.

According to Solomon, Cosatu is stuck with the ANC, despite the ANC losing support in large numbers.

“Cosatu is unfortunately stuck in its alliance with ANC and will not be able to separate itself from said alliance for the foreseeable future, as its entire brand is linked to the tripartite alliance,” she said.

Calls to strengthen the alliance

At the commemoration event, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi reiterated the need to strengthen unity within the trade union movement and renew the alliance.

She called for guidance from alliance veterans in revitalising Cosatu’s founding principles of “one industry, one union, one country, one federation.”

“We have come far but have also experienced painful setbacks.

“We would want to count upon the guidance of our veterans here as we seek to make this call to unite the trade union movement a lived reality,” she said.

NOW READ: Time to move on? Why the ANC should end its SACP alliance