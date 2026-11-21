Erasmus on social media revealed that more than 100,000 supporters have signed up for his online watch-along of Saturday's Test against Ireland.

The row over Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus’ six-Test ban escalated on Friday as Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie accused World Rugby of abandoning the principles of fairness by suspending the Springbok coach before he had been granted a full hearing.

Erasmus received a six-match ban after alleging match-fixing or at least manipulation, after the TMO failed to act on an alleged 17 illegal knee-drop tackles during their 21-19 loss to France last weekend.

While he will have to watch this Saturday’s Nations Championship clash with Ireland from his hotel room (kick-off 6.40pm), and has invited fans to watch with him on a live stream, Erasmus otherwise has every right to oversee the team’s training.

Concern

McKenzie expressed his deep concern at World Rugby’s decision to suspend Erasmus before the head coach has had any opportunity to be heard.

“A sanction handed down before a person has made his representations is not justice; it is a verdict in search of a hearing. By the time Rassie has his day before a panel, he may already have served much of his punishment. You cannot give a coach back a Test match he was barred from.

“Yes, referees do deserve protection. Nobody should threaten, abuse or harass a match official or an administrator, and I join SA Rugby in condemning anyone who has done so. Our quarrel is not with the referees, much as we may disagree with their views. It is with a process that punishes first and listens later,” said McKenzie.

Happy nation

McKenzie added that Erasmus lives for winning and for “making our nation happy and proud.”

“One can understand his frustration after a match in which incidents that millions of South African supporters believed should have been penalised went unpunished. One may debate his choice of words, but to insist that a coach must stay quiet and raise every concern privately, through the officials, misses the point entirely: rugby exists because of the public who watch it and are passionate about it.”

Sanction

The Minister said World Rugby must understand that it is the caretaker of the game, not its owner.

“The game belongs to all of us – the players, the coaches, the supporters and the nations who love it. We therefore call on World Rugby to revisit its recent decisions and to take a position that puts accountability above authority.

“At the very least, no sanction should take effect before the person concerned has been heard, and Rassie’s hearing should be convened without delay,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie wished the Springboks well for the remainder of the Nations Championship and assured the players and coaching staff of the government’s and the nation’s support.

Watch with Rassie

Meanwhile, Erasmus on social media revealed that more than 100,000 supporters have signed up for his online watch-along of Saturday’s Test against Ireland.

He warned that high demand could affect streaming access and said YouTube subscribers may receive priority entry.

100,000 supporters.

Thank you for signing up to watch the match with me. South Africa alone has filled the Aviva Stadium 1.5 times, so now let's go for two! Register and sign up click link below.

https://t.co/PXrmKbKc00

With current numbers subscribers on the channel will… pic.twitter.com/4ZXEP2WjZv November 20, 2026

Erasmus also announced that a R500,000 donation would be made available to registered non-profits using rugby to support underprivileged children.