Tshwane coalition cracks widen as parties trade blows

Tshwane's coalition tensions deepen as ANC, DA and ActionSA trade accusations, while Mayor Nasiphi Moya rejects them.

The fight in the capital continues, and the cracks in the coalition widen with partners calling each other out on social media and the collapse of a council meeting.

The ANC’s Kgoši Maepa said the DA and ActionSA in Tshwane were both hurting after the Independent Political Researchers Group poll indicated that the ANC had 46% support in Tshwane.

ANC targets ActionSA and Moya

Maepa accused ActionSA of corruption and claimed mayor Nasiphi Moya had misused the city’s funds.

“The mayor is alleged to have used council service providers for private activities in 2025. This is the second time the mayor is in hot water with council funds. Will there be a third time? The fight between DA and ActionSA is revealing horror stories,” he added.

DA Tshwane roads and transport spokesperson Dikeledi Selowa urged Moya to provide proof of payment for the renovations for the sake of transparency.

“If there is nothing to the story, then producing these documents should not be a problem.

“This is not the first time Moya has faced allegations about her personal integrity. Last year, she was forced to repay funds she had been overpaid when she was a city official.

“We also discovered that while Moya was leading city disconnection teams, she had failed to pay municipal rates and charges on her own home for more than a year.

“In both instances, Moya was indignant about the supposed violation of her privacy in an attempt to escape accountability,” he said.

DA calls for transparency

Selowa added that Moya wasn’t the only member of her government who has come under scrutiny, referring to MMC for finance Eugene Modise.

Moya responded to what she called false allegations relating to renovations at her property.

Moya rejects allegations

“Tlopo Construction has never undertaken any work at my home. I have nothing to hide, and I will not be distracted by attempts to manufacture a scandal ahead of an election.”

Moya said she had the documents to substantiate her statement.

“However, I will not submit my private life and personal finances to an open-ended fishing expedition on the basis of allegations whose central factual premise is demonstrably false.

“There is a difference between legitimate scrutiny and the deliberate manufacture of a scandal. Accountability must be grounded in facts, not innuendo or politically motivated allegations circulated to journalists in the hope that repetition will give them credibility.

“I will not be intimidated or distracted by attempts to manufacture controversy around me ahead of an election,” she added.

But DA Tshwane chief whip Dana Wannenburg cited last week’s collapse of the council meeting as another sign the ANC-EFF-ActionSA coalition was coming apart.