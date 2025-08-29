Tshwane mayor, DA clash over R270 000 overpayment

The clash between the DA and ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya has added fuel to Tshwane’s ongoing political tensions.

The power struggle in Tshwane continues with more shots fired as the political parties struggle to work together.

Earlier this week, the DA called on ActionSA mayor Nasiphi Moya to repay R270 000, which she was overpaid during her tenure as an official of the City of Tshwane.

DA presses for repayment of overpayment

DA Tshwane spokesperson on finance Jacqui Uys said the DA has been querying Moya on the matter since January.

“In June, she committed to providing the information, but has since ignored correspondence from the DA. This will be the second repayment that Moya has had to make to Tshwane, the first being R10 000 received for an international trip which Moya did not undertake,” she said.

Uys said it was unfortunate that Moya had to be prompted publicly to act, instead of setting an example of her own accord.

Moya pushes back against DA criticism

Moya responded in writing to DA leader Cilliers Brink, confirming that she had voluntarily authorised a monthly repayment to the City of Tshwane.

Moya asked why, during Brink’s tenure as mayor, the issue was not addressed.

“I also note recent public statements by your former MMC for finance Jacqui Uys and former chief of staff Jordan Griffiths, who like yourself, failed to act on this when in office.

“In light of this, the current calls for transparency appear disingenuous at best and politically opportunistic at worst.”

Moya said she is committed to full transparency.

“On 5 July, 2019, while serving as chief of staff in the office of the mayor, I received a once-off payment of R268 975.51. This formed part of a benchmarking-related salary adjustment applied to 78 senior officials.

“The payments were authorised by the group head of human capital management pending the outcome of a citywide benchmarking exercise. Importantly, I had resigned before the benchmarking process was completed.”

Background of the disputed payment

Moya said she first became aware of the matter in July 2024, when she got an SMS from the city about an alleged debt and shared the information with Brink.

“I have followed up regularly with the administration. After election as mayor in October 2024, I escalated it to the city manager and requested a report.”

