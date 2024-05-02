WATCH: Floyd Shivambu takes flak for ‘colonial degree’ after being awarded MSc from university in London

While many congratulated the EFF deputy president, others felt he betrayed the party's core values.

‘Congratulations Floyd’ trended on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday night as hundreds of social media users formed a chorus of compliments for Floyd Shivambu after being awarded his MSc in International development by the University of London.

However, just as many users were less kind with their words, seeing the Economic Freedom Fighter’s (EFF) deputy president’s choice of institution as a betrayal of the EFF’s core values and of socialism, having gone to a perceived elite and foreign place of learning.

Journey ‘worth it’

Shivambu tweeted about having the honour of receiving the award and joining an illustrious alumni.

These, he said, included Walter Rodney, “a revolutionary Pan Africanist from Guyana and Arkebe Okubay, Africa’s most cogent Proponent of industrialization.

“The journey was worth it and expanded our understanding of What is to be Done! And of course had to go via Highgate Cemetery to visit Karl Marx’s grave!” Shivambu added of the famous Russian socialist and father of communism.

On Tuesday the 30th of April 2024, I had the honour of being awarded a MSc in International Development degree by the University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (@SOAS).



Radio host and co-founder of The Real Network, formerly CliffCentral, Gareth Cliff was among those who congratulated Shivambu, his own tweet garnering 242 likes and 11 retweets within hours.

This while everyday users and EFF supporters also gave their best wishes, with Mervyn Dirk’s simple “Congratulations.” receiving 71 likes while Edzai Zvobwo posted “Congratulations @FloydShivambu this is wonderful, we have to understand local and international dynamics in order to best serve our people. Well done and to many more successes!”

Not everyone happy with choice of institution

In the wake of criticism, others felt the need to defend Shivambu’s institution of choice.

Unathi Afrika wrote, “Why are some people angry that DP Shivambu studied at this institution? Both of his undergraduate & Masters degrees are from Wits, and his Doctoral candidature is a Wits. Have you not read about how the Japanese sent 1000s to study in Germany to learn & fire their own industry?”

This did, however, bring a widely-read reply from ddawg: “Cause they despise the West and their capitalist ways.”

Sello Samuel posted, “Colonial degree is always the best. Whether EFF likes it or not. Amandla!!!!”

Mxolisi G. Buthelezi also tweeted, “Trained by them, you’ll think like them. Ask Tito and Lesetja…wait, is this the reason there’s noise and lobbying for you to go to the Treasury? Tjona weeeee…. Shameless”