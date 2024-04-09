Floyd Shivambu takes dig at ‘directionless’ Chiefs

Amakhosi suffered a 2-0 loss to the Chilli Boys last weekend

Kaizer Chiefs‘ struggles on the field seem to have rubbed many fans the wrong way and one of those fans is Floyd Shivambu, the EFF deputy president.



Shivambu, who is an avid fan of Amakhosi, has often voiced his displeasure about the wrongs that are happening at Chiefs.

And following Amakhosi’s 2-0 loss to Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium last weekend, Shivambu took to social media to congratulate the Chilli Boys for winning against the “clueless and directionless” Chiefs.

“Well done Chippa United for an elegant defeat of a directionless and clueless Kaizer Chiefs! The red kit added the advantage because 2024 is the year for red victory,” wrote Shivambu on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson has expressed concern over his players’ lack of calmness in front of goals.

“We’re just not calm enough in the box, the rest I’m happy with, they put in the effort. And the changes, I don’t think the changes changed the game so much. They were just not calm enough to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Johnson after the game against Chippa.

“We’re going to take two steps back now and come back and really, really work on what we’re trying to achieve, because right now we’re in a little bit of a hole, and the people that can get us out there are the players. So, we take an inspection of the players and take ourselves out,” he added.



Chiefs are not in action this weekend after they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by struggling Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC.

They will next face Richards Bay in a DStv Premiership clash away next week Saturday.