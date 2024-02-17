WATCH LIVE: DA 2024 election manifesto launch

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its 2024 manifesto ahead of the national elections on Saturday, 17 February in Pretoria.

The DA started the morning with a march from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

Party Leader John Steenhuisen took to the podium, starting his address by outlining the failures of the ANC and how Jacob Zuma’s new party, Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK), is helping to oust the African National Congress (ANC).