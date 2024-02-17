Politics

WATCH LIVE: DA 2024 election manifesto launch

DA Leader John Steenhuisen took to the podium at the union Buildings, starting his address by outlining the failures of the ANC

DA

Image: Screenshot from Youtube/ Democractic Alliance

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is launching its 2024 manifesto ahead of the national elections on Saturday, 17 February in Pretoria.

The DA started the morning with a march from Church Square to the Union Buildings.

Party Leader John Steenhuisen took to the podium, starting his address by outlining the failures of the ANC and how Jacob Zuma’s new party, Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK), is helping to oust the African National Congress (ANC).

