Vusi Khoza’s trumpeting of Ngizwe’s bash near EFF rally falls flat

Ngizwe Mchunu reportedly did not have permission to hold a concert in the park.

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Vusi Khoza’s call for revellers in Durban to attend a festival near Moses Mabhida Stadium came to nought after police reportedly sent organisers packing.

The EFF is launching its election manifesto at the 56,000-seater stadium, a stone’s throw away from Ngizwe Mchunu‘s cultural festival at Gugu Dlamini Park.

In a seemingly revengeful move against the EFF, Khoza told social media users that transport was free, urging them to make their way to the park in numbers.

This is where we are going to be tomorrow. Free busses allover. Get on the bus, jump off at Moses Mabhida. Take a walk to Gugu Dlamini Park, eWorkshop. Enjoy with AmaBhinca at the Carnival. In the afternoon, walk to Mabhida, catch your bus back home.

‘Come enjoy the festival’

In a post on X responding to a tweet about Mchunu’s festival, Khoza said free transport was available for everyone.

“This is where we are going to be tomorrow. Free busses all over.

“Get on the bus, and jump off at Moses Mabhida. Take a walk to Gugu Dlamini Park at the Workshop.

“Enjoy with AmaBhinca at the carnival. In the afternoon, walk to Mabhida, catch your bus back home,” he wrote.

But on Saturday police reportedly sent several people gathered at the park away and concert equipment was being dismantled.

Mchunu reportedly did not have permission to hold a concert in the park and was nowhere to be seen.

Last year, Mchunu threatened EFF leader Julius Malema, saying he should not set foot in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last year, Mchunu threatened EFF leader Julius Malema, saying he should not set foot in KwaZulu-Natal.

He then backtracked last month, announcing that he would instead hold a cultural festival on the same day near the stadium.

His calls to Malema and the EFF to move their manifesto launch to Limpopo did not draw any response from the firebrand politician.

The controversial Mchunu had taken issue with Malema’s criticism of the “white” Springbok rugby team during the 2023 World Cup held in France.

Instead, Chinese company JAC Motors terminated its sponsorship of Mchunu over his tribalism rhetoric. He had to promptly return the sponsored vehicle.

Khoza’s expulsion

Khoza, a former provincial leader of the EFF, was booted out last year along with 200 other members.

This came after they failed to procure buses to the party’s 10th-anniversary celebrations at Johannesburg’s FNB Stadium.

He then joined Afrika Unite Congress (AUC), saying he was leaving politics of “hooliganism and polarisation”.

He also defended himself against EFF supporters condemning his support for Mchunu’s event and said he was exercising his right to attend any event he wanted.

“I have nothing to do with organising this event. I’m just attending because I’m proudly iBhinca and love Maskandi music.

“So I must be insulted by these low-life rats for that and keep quiet? Hell no!” read one of his replies.

