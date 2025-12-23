Bekkersdal mass shooting: Tavern owner arrested over fraudulent licence, two suspects identified

The tavern owner had insisted her operating documents were valid.

The owner of KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, Gauteng’s West Rand — where patrons were killed in a mass shooting — has been arrested, as the death toll rose to 10.

It is believed that at least 12 suspects in two vehicles randomly opened fire at the tavern in the Tambo section before fleeing the scene in the early hours of Sunday, 21 December.

Initially, nine people were confirmed dead, and 10 others sustained serious injuries.

Speaking at an engagement event in Bekkersdal on Tuesday, Gauteng deputy provincial commissioner Fred Kekana informed the victims’ families that two suspects have been identified.

Kekana revealed that witness statements indicate the suspects may be from Lesotho, as they were heard speaking “pure” Southern Sotho and wearing blankets and balaclavas.

He urged the community to assist the police in their investigations.

“These criminals cannot be left roaming,” Kekana said, adding that the suspects cannot do as they please.

“As the community, we are, in majority, law-abiding citizens, and we cannot be ruled, defeated, terrorised and be made uncomfortable within our space by the minority who are just pure criminals.”

Acting Gauteng premier Jacob Mamabolo stated that the provincial government is providing support to the families during this “very difficult time”.

He expressed confidence that police will apprehend all those responsible for the “heinous and brutal” killings.

“They will make sure that they bring them to book and that they ensure that they leave no stone unturned to track down everybody who was involved in committing this criminal act of mass killing.

“Let me just assure everybody that we have absolute and maximum confidence that our law enforcement agencies, working with the community members, will be able to make sure that the law prevails on the perpetrators of this crime to all the people who were involved in the mass killing.”

Mamabolo cited the recent arrests of suspects linked to the Saulsville mass shooting and the murder of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock as examples of police diligence.

“That again clearly demonstrates that our law enforcement agencies, working with the communities, will act promptly and swiftly to bring the perpetrators to book.”

He further assured residents of Bekkersdal that the motive behind the attack will be revealed once the suspects are arrested, charged, and tried in court.

“The truth will come out in the end.”

Mamabolo also mentioned that a support team will be deployed to assist the community.

Tavern owner arrested

Meanwhile, the KwaNoxolo tavern owner has been arrested for operating with a fraudulent liquor licence, and the establishment’s stock has been confiscated.

She was seen being taken into a police van on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Kekana, the tavern owner had insisted her operating documents were valid, but a formal investigation by the Gauteng Liquor Board dispute this.

“The report came from the liquor board that the licence is fraudulent. As we speak now, we are going to arrest her now so she can face the music. She cannot use a fraudulent licence,” he said.

“The licence seemed genuine, hence it took a day for us to verify with the liquor board. They just sent us statements to confirm that it is a fraudulent licence.”

Call for SANDF deployment

Earlier, Rand West Local Municipality deputy mayor Nontombi Molatlhegi called for a military presence in Bekkersdal due to escalating crime.

“We are appealing to the city of Rand West for military intervention.

“We hope that we are going to ensure to accelerate that on our behalf for us to get that intervention so that we can be able to have a stable and peaceful community,” Molatlhegi said.

