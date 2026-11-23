DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has accused ActionSA of political extortion as coalition negotiations over Gauteng's three major metros descend into a bitter dispute.

Any hopes that the DA and ActionSA would reach a compromise on power sharing in Gauteng’s metros appeared to be on the verge of collapse last night as both sides traded acrimonious barbs.

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis accused ActionSA of political extortion as coalition negotiations over Gauteng’s three major metros descend into a bitter public spat over Helen Zille, with warnings that the DA could walk away without a single mayoralty.

“Their proposal required us to fire two of our mayoral candidates and remove them from council. That is extortion, plain and simple,” Hill-Lewis said.

“If we had insisted they fire Nasiphi Moya as mayor of Tshwane, they would have told us to get lost. Each party chooses their own representatives.”

Hill-Lewis warned that conceding to such demands would set a precedent. “The moment we give in to extortion, the price just keeps going up,” Hill-Lewis told SABC News.

The dispute comes as Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane prepare to constitute their new councils from today.

Social media exchanges and television news reports suggest ActionSA has rejected the DA’s final proposal, though the DA says it has not received a formal response.

The personal nature of the dispute surfaced when ActionSA’s Matthew George accused the DA on X yesterday of sacrificing two metros over Zille.

“The fact that we were prepared to withdraw our own president to make it work is insane, but the DA would rather sacrifice governing Joburg and Ekurhuleni just to die on a hill called Helen Zille,” George said.

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba dismissed the DA’s offer on Saturday night.

“Their offer doesn’t deserve any response,” he said on social media.

The DA’s final offer on Saturday proposed Zille as Joburg mayor, Khathutshelo Rasilingwane in Ekurhuleni and Nasiphi Moya retaining Tshwane.

Under its proposed confidence and supply arrangement, each party would support the other’s mayors, but appoint its own executive.

ActionSA, however, wanted to share executive power across all three metros.

Its proposal would give the DA the Joburg and Ekurhuleni mayoralties, with both parties receiving five mayoral committee positions in each city. It also wants Zille and Cilliers Brink to step aside, offering to withdraw Mashaba from the Johannesburg contest.

ActionSA national chair Michael Beaumont said his party had offered the DA two mayors rather than the possible alternative of none.

He accused the DA of wanting ActionSA’s votes without its participation in government. “Starting tomorrow, governments in our biggest metros will be formed and no government will be formed without ActionSA,” Beaumont posted yesterday.

Hill-Lewis said the DA had offered a compromise on the weekend and was awaiting a reply.

“We have had no reply, but if they reject this, as they seem to be doing via rants on social media, then the voters must know that a reasonable offer was made and ActionSA must be accountable.”

Mashaba previously said it would be “300 years” before his party worked with the ANC.

The DA’s final proposal to ActionSA is not a coalition agreement, according to the DA, but a confidence-and-supply arrangement, meaning the parties would support each other on budgets, key governance votes and motions of no confidence, while governing independently.

The DA said the arrangement would provide stability while avoiding the internal battles that have repeatedly destabilised coalition governments.

The DA said it had exhausted every avenue to end the cycle of political instability that has plagued the three metros.

“The challenges facing these cities are too serious to allow personality disputes or historical grievances to determine the future of millions of residents who live in these cities or to get in the way of forming stable, working governments,” said Hill-Lewis.

Zille told eNCA the DA was prepared to go into opposition.

She said even though the DA was the biggest party “by far” in the results in the three Gauteng metros, it had told voters it would try to form coalitions to allow it to govern with “50% plus one”… but if it is not possible “we will go into opposition and be the best opposition we can be”. – [email protected]