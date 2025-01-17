MK party treasurer-general Thanti Mthanti resigns

Zuma received a letter of resignation from Mthanti this week

uMkhonto weSizwe(MK) party treasurer general Dr Thanti Mthanti has resigned from Jacob Zuma’s party citing professional commitments.

The MK party said Zuma received a letter of resignation from Mthanti this week.

Mthanti’s resignation comes just a month and a half after he was appointed as treasurer-general of the party.

Resignation

Spokesperson Sipho Tyira said Zuma has “magnanimously” accepted the resignation which is effective immediately.

“His decision to step down has been made after careful reflection and in consideration of his personal and professional commitments.

“Dr Mthanti has served the organisation with unrelenting and unwavering dedication from its inception. He has been an astute leader serving in different roles such as being the Convenor of the National High Command deployees to the Western Cape, and as Chair of the Communications Sub-committee,” Tyira said.

‘Appreciation’

Tyira said Zuma extended “his deepest appreciation” to Mthanti for his contribution.

“His offer to assist in ensuring a seamless transition speaks volumes about his dedication to the continued success of the Party. He will remain a valued member of the National High Command as the president continues to assign him various advisory tasks, including helping to setup financial control systems.”

Tyira said Zuma and party officials is currently in the process of identifying a suitable successor to fill “this important role.”

*This is a developing story.

