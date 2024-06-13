‘Zuma will not allow violence or country to deteriorate’ − IFP

The IFP announced it will be joining the ANC's proposed Government of National Unity.

As political parties in KwaZulu-Natal come close to finalising a coalition deal, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has stressed that it cannot say whether the province will “explode” with political violence if former president Jacob Zuma’s party is shut out of a coalition government in the province.

The IFP on Wednesday announced it will be joining the African National Congress’ (ANC) proposed Government of National Unity (GNU).

The ANC’s offer sets out a partnership between political parties to govern the country, especially through the placement of ministers and high-ranking officials in government departments.

The IFP said the uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) did reach out to them to discuss a possible coalition government in KZN but their party members were left waiting for more than four hours.

KZN explosion

While security and political analysts have warned of potential unrest if Zuma and his MK party are left out of a coalition government in KZN, IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa told 702 that Zuma is a “seasoned politician”.

“We cannot say it will not explode. uMkhonto weSizwe party leader Mr Jacob Zuma is a seasoned politician who knows the difficult times of violence in our country and who played a major role in ending violence.

“Under his watch, I don’t think he will allow our country to deteriorate to where we are coming from. Every political party has the right to challenge the results in the court of law if they are not satisfied with the outcome of the elections. I think we must give them the opportunity to explore that avenue until they see how far it satisfies their concerns,” Hlabisa said.

MK party loss

Zuma’s MK party was dealt a blow on Wednesday when the Constitutional Court dismissed its urgent application to interdict Chief Justice Raymond Zondo and Parliament from proceeding with the first sitting of the new parliament on Friday.

The MK party sought for direct access to the ConCourt, which it argued in papers had “exclusive jurisdiction” to decide on its two-part application to interdict parliament’s first sitting from going ahead on Friday, and included an attempt to overturn the outcome of the national and provincial elections.

The apex court’s ruled the MK party did not make a case for the granting of an interim interdict as it didn’t show that it will suffer irreparable harm if the interdict is not granted, nor that “the balance of convenience favours the granting of the interdict”.

