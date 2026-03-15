Presidency dismisses mystery intelligence report as ‘smear and thuggery’ – report

Experts consider the report to be fake due to the incorrect usage of technical terms and links to an internet privacy group.

A mysterious intelligence report has officials and insiders searching for its origins, while dismissing its authenticity.

The report alleges that South Africa assisted Iran in smuggling weapons to militant groups in the Middle East.

Experts believe the report to be fake due to the incorrect use of technical terminology, vague references to Middle Eastern groups and alleged links to a global internet privacy network.

Alleged assistance for Iran

City Press and Rapport on Sunday reported the existence of an intelligence report that ties together Iran, South Africa, the Taliban and Yemeni Houthis in a weapons smuggling operation.

The report claims Taliban operatives had previously been trained in South Africa and that South African government altered documents to conceal the destinations of weapons shipments.

Additionally, the report alleges that the Iranian navy periodically collected shipments at Richards Bay and Durban harbours, before moving on to Sudan, Yemen and Eritrea.

Intelligence experts told the publications that they were unaware of who compiled the report or what the motive was, with City Press reporting the document noted links to the Tor Project.

Spokesperson for The Presidency Vincent Magwenya dismissed the report, suggesting it was a subversion tactic.

“We are not strangers to fake intelligence reports and neither is the world a stranger to lies that have triggered unjustified regime changes in other parts of the world.

“When South Africa took the state Israel to the International Court of Justice, we knew exactly what would follow. We will continue fighting the good and principled fight using international legal instruments, while others resort to smear and thuggery,” Magwenya told City Press.

Europe exports most munitions

The Tor Project is an organisation promoting internet freedom using routing techniques first developed by members of the United Sates Naval Research Lab and graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Tor are united by a common belief: internet users should have private access to an uncensored web,” the organisation’s website states.

South Africa’s Directorate of Conventional Arms Control on Friday revealed to a joint standing committee that Europe was the region which exported the most weapons and military technology from South Africa.

Europe exported 63% of all munitions sold by South Africa and 77% of dual-use goods and technologies.

The Middle East made up 12% of South African munitions exports, while Africa and the America represented 11% and 2%, respectively.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Nthshavheni said she could not divulge the exact destinations publicly, but would submit the details in writing under the condition on anonymity.

“If we are guaranteed that the reports will not be released, we can share with the committee the details of the countries which we are not allowed to trade with.

“We will need that assurance from the committee as it has diplomatic implications,” said Nthsavheni.

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