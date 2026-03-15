Lilepo cracker fires Chiefs past City

It was Chiefs' first Premiership win since Lilepo had hammered in another long-range effort for a 1-0 win at Marumo Gallants on January 28.

Glody Lilepo added another to his catalog of fine strikes for Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday, a 1-0 home Betway Premiership win over Durban City at FNB Stadium lifting some of the gloom currently hanging over Amakhosi.

Lilepo’s superb finish

Lilepo rifled a superb finish past Darren Keet in the 69th minute, as Chiefs snapped a run of three consecutive Premiership defeats.

It was Chiefs’ first Premiership win since Lilepo had hammered in another long-range effort for a 1-0 win at Marumo Gallants on January 28. The Congolese forward doesn’t score often for Chiefs, but when he does it can certainly be spectacular.

This was Lilepo’s third Premiership goal in 17 appearances this season, and moves Chiefs above City into fifth place in the table. It also relieves a little of the pressure on co-head coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

Chiefs gave Mduduzi Shabalala his first Premiership start since the end of January, and he was their most threatening attacking player in the first half.

That said, both of Shabalala’s efforts on goal were never going to trouble a goalkeeper with the experience and ability of Keet.

At the other end of the pitch, Inacio Miguel was deemed fit enough to start at centre back. The Angolan looked rusty, however, and was lucky to escape an early booking for a cynical shirt pull on Trevor Mokoena.

When Miguel was booked later in the half for another poor challenge on Mokoena, that escape looked even more fortunate.

The closest City came to opening the scoring in the first half came from a corner, with Saziso Magawana’s corner headed over by Siphamandla Ncanana.

Chiefs brought on Asenele Velebayi for an anonymous Ashley Du Preez at half, time. And Velebayi immediately burst into the City penalty area, but his cross was blocked by Kyle Jurgens.

The goal arrives

Velebayi was again involved as Chiefs took the lead in the 69th minute. His ball from the left flew across the box and found another substitute Mfundo Vilakazi. Vilakazi laid the ball off for Lilepo, who sent a brilliant effort past Keet.

Lilepo should really have had another a few minutes later. The Congolese forward burst away from the City defence, but this time he fired over the bar.



City forced a series of late corners and long-throws to cause anxiety for Amakhosi but Chiefs held on for a much-needed three points.