Brian Sokutu
5 Apr 2022
5:03 am
2022 ‘strike season’ may have nothing on next year, says expert

The National Union of Mineworkers, the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and Solidarity are presenting a united front.

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) members at a march in the Johannesburg on 5 October 2021. Picture: Thobeka Nzwana.
Despite intense industrial action anticipated in various sectors of the economy this season, should there be a breakdown in wage negotiations, economist Mike Schussler has predicted “a normal strike year” – not as severe as in previous years. Unions have begun to push for higher wage increases in the mining and public sectors. Against a background of the mining industry having seen a remarkable increase in earnings – buoyed by high international commodity prices – Schussler yesterday downplayed a threat of massive strikes, ignited by a standoff between unions and Sibanye Gold during wage negotiations. The National Union of Mineworkers,...

