Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
2 minute read
4 Aug 2022
5:30 am
Protests

Radicalisation of protests a reaction to absence of a meaningful response from govt – expert

Criminologist Professor Jaco Barkhuizen condemned the destruction of property, saying it was like cutting off your nose to spite your face.

The aftermath of violent protests that took place in Tembisa, pictured on the 2 August 2022 . Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
The peaceful protest in Tembisa which turned violent this week – when angry protesters barricaded the streets and set alight cars and buildings, leaving four people dead – was criminal, according to experts. Democratic Alliance Gauteng provincial chair Fred Nel said the party was shocked at the violence. He said the loss of life and social infrastructure was unacceptable in a democratic society. “Unfortunately, this peaceful protest was hijacked by well-organised elements, who stoked violence that led to the loss of precious lives and public property.” Nel said the damaged properties can be rebuilt, but the lives lost cannot be...

