Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

The investigation into the murder of 30-year-old Warren Rhoode, the son of Major-General Wally Rhoode, led to a significant breakthrough over the weekend.

Wally Rhoode is the head of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s security detail, and the body of his son was found in Thubelisha, Delft, in April.

Murder of Warren Rhoode

On 31 May, police called on the public to assist with its investigation, offering a reward of R50 000 for any information leading to a successful conviction.

#sapsWC Police offer a reward of up to R50 000 for information regarding the death of Warren Samual Rhoode (30). Rhoode’s body was discovered on 22 April 2023 at Thubelitsha in Delft. His vehicle, a black VW Polo is still missing. Anyone with info to contact Col Eddie Clark on… pic.twitter.com/pSL1DX3Uq8— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 31, 2023

A 41-year-old Mozambican man was taken into custody in connection with the crime, and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today [Monday, 5 June] on a charge of murder.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa, the arrest followed “an extensive investigation into Rhoode’s disappearance and the subsequent discovery of his body in Thubelisha”.

All leads investigated

Robbery appears to be the motive behind the murder, however, Potelwa said detectives are following up on additional leads.

Detectives believe he was killed in Delft and his body – with multiple stab wounds – was dumped near Sandelhout Street in Thubelisha.

Rhoode’s black VW Polo has yet to be found. Anyone with information about Rhoode’s Polo can contact Colonel Eddie Clark on 082 469 1531.

Warren Rhoode’s missing black VW Polo. Photos: Arrive Alive

Rhoode was last seen in Eindhoven, Delft, driving the Polo (registration CN 70 VF GP). The car has a knock on the front bumper on the passenger side, and a faded black bonnet.

Rhoode’s body identified at mortuary

Meanwhile, Candice van der Rheede, from the Western Cape Missing Person’s Unit, said his body was positively identified by family members at the Tygerberg mortuary.

“I received a call from the family saying they found him. They had been at the morgue before but didn’t find the body but when they went again they found him there.

“I also don’t have the details around the murder… but I can confirm that he was positively identified.”