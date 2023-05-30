Protestors torch car carrier near Chesterville, N2 closed

By Faizel Patel

The N2 northbound between Spaghetti Junction and the M7 in Durban remains closed on Tuesday following dissent by protestors.

This comes as clean-up operations continue following a service delivery protest in Chesterville on Monday night.

The protesters barricaded the road with rubble and burning tyres, disrupting traffic for hours.

A truck laden with motor vehicles was also reportedly torched by the angry residents.

It is understood residents were protesting after the eThekwini Municipality failed to fix a power outage.

Alternate routes

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said they are monitoring the situation and urged motorists to avoid the area.

“Last night, there were protests, and the protestors torched a truck with several vehicles.

“The road is closed. The alternative route, if you are coming from the south heading to Durban CBD, you must use the M4. If you are going to Pinetown or the west direction, you must use the M7,” he said.

Van Reenen protest

Meanwhile, seventeen people who were arrested for public violence at the Van Reenen’s Pass are expected to make their first appearance at the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 30 May 2023.

The suspects, among them five females and twelve males, were among the community members who blockaded the N3 highway on both bounds at the Van Reenen’s Pass on Sunday morning.

Arrests

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers had arrested a man suspected of committing a murder in the area earlier on the day.

“Angry community members stormed to the local police station and demanded that the suspect should be handed to them, possibly for the reasons of mob justice.

“After the crowd was dispersed form the police station, they blockaded the N3 freeway with burning tyres, stones and other rubble, causing a traffic jam before police successfully cleared the road later on,” he said.

Netshiunda said the suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 47, have been charged with public violence.

