Health worker protest: Death toll climbs as court interdicts strike

Reitumetse Makwea

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) may back off its violent protest following the Labour Appeal Court interdicting the strike action on Monday, with the minister of health noting the death toll due to the strike had increased.

The statement calling for “all our provincial, regional, shop stewards, branches and members” was behind the front page of the union’s website, which said the Labour Appeal Court had confirmed the strike was protected, and urged “all members must comply with the order and the limitations on the strike in health services. We will not be defeated. We will not surrender”.

However, union spokesperson Lwazi Nkolozi said they noted the judgment.

“Our legal guides are studying it and, as such, we will then make a pronouncement as Nehawu with regards to it.”

More reports of deaths

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla said on Monday he was receiving more reports of deaths.

“I can tell that we are not standing at four [reported deaths]. We want to be cautious with accuracy,” Phaahla said.

“We are currently getting all clinical data. At this stage, there are more than four [reports] that we have received.”

Phaahla said four people had died last week as a result of strike action. He did not clarify at which healthcare facilities, or even provinces, the deaths had allegedly occurred.

“The strike action, picket or any other form of industrial action by Nehawu, its members and employees employed at Sassa [SA Social Security Agency], SIU [Special Investigating Unit] and SANBI [SA National Biodiversity Institute] which commenced on 6 March, 2023 is interdicted with immediate effect and Nehawu and all such employees are restrained and prevented from continuing with or participating in any such strike, picket or any other form of industrial action,” Monday’s court order stated.

Humanitarian organisation Amnesty International South Africa has condemned the protesters and government.

“Despite having the right to protest which is enshrined in the constitution, we condemn the act of violence and intimidation against workers and patients,” said its spokesperson, Mienke Steytler.

“Access to healthcare must not be blocked under any circumstances because that is also a right, but we also want to call on government to ensure they protect the right to healthcare, but also do right by its employees.

“The department of public service and administration must also come up with some peaceful resolution as quickly as possible.”

‘Victory for the innocent’

The national health department has welcomed the judgment.

Spokesperson Foster Mohale said they believed it would bring some form of stability in health facilities across the country.

“This is a victory for the innocent, vulnerable and un-unionised patients who have suffered the consequences of the disruptive and violent strike action,” he said.

“We also believe Nehawu will implement the judgment and inform its members to return to work as soon as possible.”

Nehawu member Wandile Booysen said the interdict was “a spit in the face of millions of health-care workers”.

“They do not respect us and do not value us, but come election time the power will be in our hands… They might have won this round but the war is not over.”

The Health and Allied Workers Indaba Trade Union (Haitu), which represents some 20 000 health workers, joined the strike on Monday at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus. Its general secretary Lerato Mthunzi said government was showing workers the middle finger “by denying them a meaningful increase and by disregarding and disrespecting the bargaining council”.

“Health workers have been suffering for years and this government refuses to take any responsibility for the crisis we are facing in the healthcare sector,” she said.

Military healthcare practitioners

Meanwhile, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has deployed 20 military healthcare practitioners from the South African Military Health Service following a request for assistance by the department of health, with army officials stationed outside the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital.

“The National Disaster Management Act of 2002 provides for the deployment of SANDF personnel to a national organ of state for the rendering of emergency services,” spokesperson Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa said.

– reitumetsem@citizen.co.za