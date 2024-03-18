JMPD monitoring Diepkloof after volatile service delivery protest

Protestors from the Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto barricaded the road with rocks and burning tyres demanding electricity, water and housing.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are monitoring the area. Photo: Flickr

Motorists have been advised to use alternative routes after a volatile service delivery protest on the N12 east and N1 highway at the Diepkloof interchange.

The area is now calm but protestors from the Diepkloof Hostel in Soweto on Monday barricaded the road with rocks and burning tyres.

It is understood the protestors are demanding electricity, water and housing in the service delivery protest.

They clashed with Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers pelting rocks and other objects at the officials and motorists forcing vehicles to make u-turns.

Traffic has been severely backed up by the volatile protest. JMPD officials have fired rubber bullets at the protestors.

Alert

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said officers are monitoring the area.

“Officers were deployed overnight and this morning and they’ve encountered resistance from hostel dwellers who are pelting stones at passing vehicles.

“The situation remains tense and police remain on high alert and are closely monitoring the development at the hostel,” Fihla said.

Fihla said the highway has been opened but advised motorists to approach the area with caution.

