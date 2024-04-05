Truck torched during service delivery protest in Gqeberha

Protestors blocked both sides of the R75, burning rubble and tyres before torching the truck. The driver was unharmed.

The cab and main trailer was destroyed while the second trailer was partially damaged. Photo: supplied

Bayland residents protesting lack of service delivery burned tyres and blocked the R75 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Before police could respond, they had also torched a truck.

Driver unharmed

“The protests started at about 6am when protesters from Bayland blocked both sides of the R75 with burning rubble and tyres,” Captain Andre Beetge said.

“The cab and main trailer was destroyed while the second trailer was partially damaged. Estimated value of total damages have not been established yet. The truck driver was unharmed in the incident.”

Beetge said Public Order Police (Pops) responded to the incident in Gqeberha.

“The situation is calm and Pops will remain on the scene. One lane has been opened for traffic and motorists are urged to be cautious when using the road, or to make use of alternative routes.”

He added a case of malicious damage to property had been opened and is being investigated by Kwadwesi Police.

Photo: Supplied

Informal settlement demands sewer and water services

Two weeks prior, 200 protestors at nearby Westville informal settlement also set a vehicle alight demanding sewer and water infrastructure.

Protesters said a project to supply these services in Kwadwesi Extension, had been stalled since 2017 because of changes of mayors, mayco members and policy. They said if the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality provided sewer infrastructure, the construction of RDP houses would follow.

Protesters blew whistles, burnt tyres, and blocked roads with rocks, branches and storm water pipes.

Current protest in Johannesburg

This while Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) said they are monitoring a currently volatile service delivery protest near Lenasia South.

It is understood residents of Naran’s Farm blocked off the K43 main arterial route with rocks, burning tyres and even small trees to avoid motorists from using the route.

The protestors also reportedly stoned passing motorists using the route.

Additional reporting by: Faizel Patel.