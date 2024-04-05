JMPD monitoring volatile protest on K43 near Lenasia South

The protestor also reportedly stoned passing motorists who were using the route.

Trees have been strewn across the K43 near Lenasia South to block the route. Photo: Supplied

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) are monitoring a volatile service delivery protest near Lenasia South.

It is understood residents of Naran’s Farm have blocked off the K43 main arterial route with rocks, burning tyres and even small trees to avoid motorists from using the route.

The protestors also reportedly stoned passing motorists using the route.

Several pupils were also not able to attend school because of the protest, which affected traffic and mini-bus taxis that conduct passenger services.

ALSO READ: Police warn against shutdown threats in Limpopo

Alternate routes

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla told The Citizen officers are monitoring the scene.

“The Klipspruit Valley Road also known as the K43 has been blocked off to traffic at the R558 at Narans Farm informal settlement. Residents are protesting over service delivery issues, mainly electricity.

“The road is blocked off with debris and rocks and motorists are being diverted away from the closure. Coming from Lenasia South, vehicles are being diverted at Wimbledon Street and Cosmos Street to join Golden Highway, and vehicles coming from Lenasia are turning right into R558 and left into Walter Road towards Lawley and Ennerdale,” Fihla said.

Fihla has warned motorists to stay clear of the scene.

“Officers are on the scene and we received earlier reports that vehicles were being pelted with stones and we are urging residents and motorists to avoid the area and use alternative routes.”

Fihla said while the situation was calm, the road the remained closed to traffic.

ALSO READ: JMPD monitoring Diepkloof after volatile service delivery protest