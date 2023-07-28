By Marizka Coetzer
Journalist
1 minute read
28 Jul 2023
5:48 am
Premium

Chaos in Tshwane: Samwu strike escalates into violence and arrests

By Marizka Coetzer

Amid a heated council meeting on Tshwane's financial crisis, Samwu members continue their illegal strike demanding salary increases.

Power and water cuts hit Tshwane hard, says Brink
Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink speaks to media on 24 May 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney/The Citizen.
While City of Tshwane council members met at Tshwane House to argue about the city’s dire finances, a group of South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) members returned to the streets on day two of their illegal strike to demand salary increases. On Wednesday, thousands of Samwu members marched to Tshwane House to hand over a memorandum to the mayor, but instead ended up fighting each other while the booze flowed and empty beer bottles were thrown at police. The monthly council meeting again saw a series of senseless interruptions by councillors shouting at the speaker. Councillors called various caucus...

Read more on these topics