Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in ANC leaked audio investigation

The office of the Public Protector has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his remarks heard in a leaked audio.

Earlier this year, suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane launched an investigation into Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics.

The investigation was launched after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) requesting the committee to summon Ramaphosa to account for remarks he made in a leaked audio recording.

In the recording, Ramaphosa is heard commenting on allegations of public funds being used for ANC campaigns, and that he was “willing to fall on the sword” to protect the governing party.

‘Unsubstantiated’

Realesing a report into the matter on Friday, Acting Public Protector, Kholeka Gcaleka concluded that allegation against Ramaphosa was “unsubstantiated”.

“Evidence obtained indicates that prior to the president making these utterances, it was widely reported even in the Zondo Commission which was public on the misuse of public funds by the ruling party for party political gain,” she said.

Gcaleka said there was no evidence the Public Protector’s office can find that Ramaphosa “contravened any provisions of the Code”.

“In the circumstances, the Public Protector of South Africa is satisfied that the utterances of the president in the audio was not in violation with the Code. Accordingly the investigation is closed,” she added.

