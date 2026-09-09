Ramaphosa heads to New Delhi as Brics confronts global tensions and pushes reform

The upcoming Brics summit in New Delhi arrives at a moment of profound strain in the international system.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will head to New Delhi next week to attend the 18th Brics Summit at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with South Africa set to push for deeper trade, investment and global governance reform under the banner of resilience, innovation and cooperation.

The upcoming Brics summit in New Delhi arrives at a moment of profound strain on the global stage.

Conflicts

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, escalating tensions among major powers, trade wars, sanctions and widening rifts between the US and its European allies all point to the erosion of traditional mechanisms of global governance.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed that Ramaphosa will join fellow leaders at the 18th Brics Summit from 12-13 September 2026, hosted under India’s chairship theme: “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Security.”

Cooperation

Magwenya said the gathering will focus on strengthening Brics cooperation through a people‑centred development agenda, expanding trade and investment, enhancing financial and institutional collaboration, and advancing reform of the United Nations and international financial institutions.

“This summit is about building resilience and innovation while deepening cooperation and security. South Africa will use the platform to advance its economic diplomacy priorities, particularly expanding intra‑Brics trade and investment, promoting industrialisation and value addition, and mobilising investment in African infrastructure aligned with the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Magwenya stated.

Members

Brics now counts Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates among its full members, with partner states and invited countries also participating in New Delhi.

At the 17th Brics Summit in Rio de Janeiro last July, member states adopted a landmark declaration reaffirming their commitment to the Brics spirit and pledging to overhaul global governance.

The bloc demanded reforms to international institutions to boost Global South representation – including seats on the UN Security Council – while denouncing unilateral sanctions and economic pressure as illegitimate tools of coercion.

Global tensions

Magwenya emphasised that the discussions will take place against a tense global backdrop.

“Leaders will deliberate on unity within the expanded Brics membership, advancing global governance reform, and the interests of the Global South – all while navigating conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine, and broader major‑power competition that undermines development and progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Leaders dialogue

Ramaphosa will also participate in the Brics Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue, which will bring together leaders and business representatives to discuss trade and supply chains, agriculture, women‑led development, the digital economy and innovation.

South Africa’s chapters of the Brics Business Council and Brics Women’s Business Alliance will take part, supporting efforts to deepen commercial ties.

Declaration

The summit will feature sessions on “Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism” and “Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability: Shaping the Future for Inclusive Global Growth.”

Proceedings will conclude with the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration.

Ramaphosa will be supported by International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, and Deputy Trade Minister Zuko Godlimpi.