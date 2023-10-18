SA tourist among victims in terrorist attack at Ugandan national park

The three victims were killed at Uganda's Queen Elizabeth National Park.

The tour guide was also killed in the attack. Photo: X/@PoliceUg

A South African was among three people who were killed in an alleged terrorist attack in a Ugandan national park on Tuesday.

The Uganda Police Force (UPDF) said on Tuesday evening that there was an attack, which they described as a terrorist action on two tourists, South African and British couple, and a Ugandan guide at Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“The three were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt,” said Uganda Police Force spokesperson Fred Enanga in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the police and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, the attack was allegedly carried out by Allied Defense Forces (ADF) rebels.

“Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims,” Enanga said.

‘It was a cowardly act’

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Ugandan president called the attack “most unfortunate and infuriating”.

Museveni said the couple of tourists and the driver were killed at around 6 pm on the Katwe-Kabatooro Murram Road by a small group of terrorists running from operations in Congo.

“It was a cowardly act on the part of the terrorists, attacking innocent civilians, and tragic for the couple who were newlyweds and visiting Uganda on their honeymoon. Of course, these terrorists will pay with their own wretched lives,” the president said.

Museveni said the country’s High Commission in the UK would reach out to their families and provide whatever support was necessary. He said the UPDF, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA), and intelligence must ensure these attacks do not happen again and that the ADF was wiped out.

“UWA was guarding tourists once they were in the park. However, apparently, the tourists were arriving and departing individually. It is this gap that they used,” the president said.

South African killed

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed that a South African was killed in the attack.

“We are in touch with the family and rendering consular services,” Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela told The Citizen.

The department also joined the international community in condemning the attack.

“Terrorism, in whatever shape or form, has no place in our society,” Monyela said.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office advised its citizens against travel to Queen Elizabeth National Park.

“If you are currently in the park, you should follow the advice of local security authorities. If you are able to do so safely, you should consider leaving the area,” the office said.

