SA Jewish Board ‘petitions’ Ramaphosa on Israel relations

Ramaphosa said the South African government stands with the people of Palestine.

As Israeli forces continue attacking Gaza, the South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has made a number of requests following a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa met with the leadership of the SAJBD at the Presidential residence Mahlamba Ndlopfu in Pretoria on Wednesday.

SAJBD demands

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the SAJBD “petitioned” Ramaphosa, on Israel relations amid the Israel-Palestine war.

“The SAJBD petitioned President Ramaphosa to namely restore full diplomatic recognition of Israel, including the re-opening of the South African embassy in Tel Aviv and providing assurances that the Israeli embassy in Pretoria will not be closed to enable the return of the Israeli Ambassador to South Africa

“Speak and/or act against the boycott of Israeli and Jewish businesses in South Africa, protect the South African Jewish community against anti-Semitic incidents and/or attacks,” Magwenya said.

Genocide

Magwenya said Ramaphosa reiterated government’s position on the current conflict in Israel and Palestine.

“The South African government stands with the people of Palestine who have endured over 7 decades of apartheid type of brutal occupation, condemned the attacks carried out by Hamas on the 7th of October 2023 on Israeli citizens, including women and children.”

Magwenya said Ramaphosa also called for all Israeli hostages to be returned, but condemned the attack on Palestinians.

“Government condemns the genocide that is being inflicted against the people of Palestine, including women and children, through collective punishment and ongoing bombardment of Gaza, calls for the International Criminal Court to investigate all the atrocities and war crimes committed in Israel and Palestine and to hold all those responsible to account.”

SA diplomats

Magwenya said Ramaphosa also called for the immediate cessation of hostilities to allow for more humanitarian aid to flow into Gaza.

He said this included the resumption of negotiations between Palestinians and Israel that will lead to a two-state solution along the 1967 internationally recognised borders with East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine

“President Ramaphosa indicated that the South African diplomats based in Tel Aviv will remain in South Africa for consultations during the current state of conflict, however, the government will endeavor to make available all the necessary support that is required by South African citizens in need of assistance.

“The President further emphasised the government’s denunciation of anti-Semitic behavior towards Jewish people in South Africa, including the boycott of Jewish owned businesses, and Islamophobia. President Ramaphosa called on all South Africans to remain true to the tenets of the country’s constitution,” Magwenya said.

Gaza death toll

At least 18,608 Palestinians have been killed in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said as many as 50,594 others were also injured in the onslaught.

“A large number of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads,” he said during a press conference.

​​​​​​​The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.

