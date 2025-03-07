SA not only target of US withdrawal from Just Energy Transition Partnership

The move is among a long list of orders signed by Trump when he returned to the oval office for a second term.

US President Donald Trump signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Picture: AFP

South Africa’s head of diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, has clarified that US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET IP) targets not only South Africa but also Indonesia and Vietnam.

The United States on Thursday said it was withdrawing from the Just Energy Transition Investment Partnership, a collaboration between richer nations to help developing countries transition from coal to cleaner energy.

The move was consistent with executive order 14162 President Donald Trump signed that said the US had previously joined initiatives that “do not reflect our country’s values or our contributions to the pursuit of economic and environmental objectives”, a US treasury department spokesperson said.

It is a long list of orders signed by Trump when he returned to the Oval Office for a second term which has rocked the international arena

SA not only target

Monyela said Trump’s order does not only target South Africa.

“You are making this all about South Africa, which suggests that we’re being targeted. US President Donald Trump signed executive order 14162 in terms of which the USA is engaging in a re-prioritisation exercise and is thus revoking and rescinding the USA International Climate Finance Plan issued by the previous administration, including policies that were implemented to advance JET.

“ As a result, the USA has announced the termination of its membership of the international partners group (IPG) for South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam,” Monyela said.

STATEMENT 06 MARCH 2025 | US President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14162 in terms of which the United States is engaging in a re-prioritisation exercise and is thus revoking and rescinding the U.S. International Climate Finance Plan issued by the previous administration. pic.twitter.com/FXWi38eYQH — DIRCO South Africa (@DIRCO_ZA) March 6, 2025

ALSO READ: Eskom tariff hikes: Green Connection calls for Just Energy Transition in SA

Financial pledges

The department of international relations (Dirco) said it had taken note of Trump’s executive order.

“With the USA withdrawal, associated financial pledges are also withdrawn. Grant projects that were previously funded and in planning or implementation phases have been cancelled,” Dirco said.

“South Africa notes the decision and remains committed to the implementation of international agreements, including decisions taken at the historic Paris Climate Change Conference. South Africa and other international partners will evaluate the implications of the US withdrawal from the JET Plan.”

The US’s 2021 pledges to South Africa’s JET IP included $56 million (about R1 billion) in grant funds and $1 billion in potential commercial investments by the US international development finance corporation.

ALSO READ: Trump threatens Palestinians in Gaza: ‘If you hold hostages, you are dead’