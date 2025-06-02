SA calls for urgent probe after 32 Palestinians killed while waiting for food

Reports from Gaza claimed Israel was behind the attack, but Israel's military has denied involvement.

South Africa has joined the global call for an immediate, impartial international investigation after at least 32 Palestinians were reportedly killed while waiting to collect food at two aid distribution sites in Gaza over the weekend.

The attack reportedly left more than 200 others injured.

Attack

Israeli tanks opened fire on thousands of civilians gathered at a distribution site in southern Gaza’s Rafah on Sunday morning, Gaza’s Government Media Office said in a statement on Telegram.

A short while later, another person was reportedly killed in a shooting at a similar distribution point south of the Netzarim Corridor in Gaza City.

South Africa’s International Relations Department (Dirco) said it was “gravely alarmed” by the alleged attack on the Palestinians.

“This atrocity is a stark reminder of the catastrophic and dire conditions under bombardment and siege in Gaza, where access to food and essential aid remains perilous and has become a matter of life and death.

“South Africa joins the global call for an immediate, impartial international investigation and reiterates that Israel, as the occupying power, bears legal responsibility under international humanitarian law for the protection of civilians and to ensure safe access to aid,” Dirco said.

The Israeli military denied the reports, saying an initial inquiry found its troops “did not fire at civilians while they were near or within the humanitarian aid distribution site and that reports to this effect are false”.

“Hamas does everything in its power to undermine food distribution efforts in the Gaza Strip,” it added.

Geneva convention

Dirco said the “targeting, killing and injuring of vulnerable civilians are in grave breach of the Geneva Conventions and incompatible with the principles of international humanitarian law and, accordingly, demand urgent scrutiny.”

“This tragedy has further intensified scrutiny of the “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” (GHF), and South Africa further joins calls against the GHF, a private initiative that entrusts the distribution of aid to military personnel rather than impartial humanitarian actors.

“This scheme is fundamentally at odds with the core principles of international humanitarian law, particularly the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, which mandate that humanitarian relief operations must observe the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence,” Dirco said.

A GHF spokesperson denied that any deaths or injuries took place at the aid distribution sites, labelling it “fake reports actively fomented by Hamas”.

ICJ case

Dirco reminded Israel about the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) crime of genocide against Israel and the three rounds of binding provisional measures the UN’s top court has issued against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government’s “irreparable harm to the Palestinian population”.

“These have included specific instructions for the unhindered provision of humanitarian aid, all of which have been flagrantly defied by Israeli authorities,” Dirco said.

“South Africa calls on all states, institutions and civil society across the globe to demand immediate, unconditional and sustained humanitarian access to Gaza; reinforce the mandate and funding of UNRWA and other neutral aid organisations;

“Hold Israel legally accountable for its violations of international law, including through the ICJ, ICC, and domestic jurisdictions exercising universal jurisdiction; and take concrete steps to end the blockade, protect civilians and restore the rule of international law in Gaza,” Dirco said.

‘Cycle of violence

Dirco has called on the international community to “amplify calls on ending the cycle of violence and the dehumanisation of a population”.

“The time for moral and legal clarity is now, Dirco said, adding that the international community “must act decisively to prevent further loss of life and uphold the protections due to civilians under the Geneva Conventions and international law”.

